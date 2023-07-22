Lions hold off Cats' late run in tense Gabba win

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is "living in hope" that Will Ashcroft's knee injury isn't as bad as it looked, admitting it took the gloss off the side's tense 11-point defeat of Geelong.

The Lions held off the Cats 9.10 (64) to 7.11 (53) at the Gabba on Saturday, Geelong managing just one goal into mounting their comeback late in the third term.

Callum Ah Chee kicked a steadier to ensure there was no ugly repeat of the Lions' shocking fadeout against Melbourne a week earlier and kept hopes of a top-two finish alive.

But the sight of Ashcroft clutching at his right knee in the final quarter and limping off meant Fagan was far less jubilant about the result than he should have been.

"It's dampened my mood ... I don't like to see that for any player at any club, anytime," he said of the Rising Star favourite's injury.

"He feels a little uncertain as well ... you've got to live in hope or that it's something a little bit less than an ACL."

Photo by Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Lions put the clamps on the Cats at the Gabba but, just as Melbourne did last week, the defending champions rallied when all hope looked lost.

But this time the Lions held firm, Ah Chee capping a sublime game with a crucial goal to all but cement his spot in his return from a concussion.

"We handled that last block of five or six minutes pretty well and psychologically it would have been hard," Fagan said.

"We never dodged away from what happened; they did the things we talked about much, much better."

The Lions (13-5) can still catch Port Adelaide in second while the Cats' (9-8-1) first loss in five weeks leaves them in a log-jam for a spot in the bottom half of the eight.

Brisbane dominated clearances 49-22 and were supported by Harris Andrews' aerial dominance in defence as the Cats endured their first goalless opening term since 2015.

It took some Patrick Dangerfield brilliance for the Cats to finally kick a goal late in the second quarter, an awkward mark and booming kick breaking their duck.

Brisbane led 51-14 before the Cats kicked the last two goals of the third term and found some momentum with two more to Jeremy Cameron in the final quarter.

But Ah Chee marked strongly and kicked straight after play resumed following Ashcroft's knee injury to break the Cats' run.

Tom Stewart (25 disposals) was arguably Geelong's best, while Josh Dunkley (27 disposals) was immense in his comeback from a calf injury for Brisbane and Lachie Neale had 10 clearances.

"Their contest work gave them so much more territory and opportunity to score," Cats coach Chris Scott said.

"Our defenders held up. Lesser players could have been obliterated."