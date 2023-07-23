Giants make it six straight, in top eight with Suns win

Red-hot GWS are inside the AFL's top eight for the first time since round one, grabbing a sixth straight win with a 40-point triumph against the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Six of the third quarter's seven goals saw the Giants turn an arm-wrestle into a comfortable win at Manuka Oval, skipper Toby Greene's three majors crucial in getting them across the line.

Adam Kingsley's men are now 10-8 and a massive chance to play finals in his first season in charge, after their campaign looked close to dead when they were 4-8 after round 12.

Greene became the hugely influential forward-half factor his side needed as the game wore on, taking some clever marks and creating chances for his teammates while booting 3.4.

And the Giants' pair of gun backs were also in full flight to deliver another stellar defensive display, Harry Himmelberg and Sam Taylor combining for 22 marks while keeping Suns pillars Levi Casboult and Ben King to one goal between them.

Stifled early by a Suns outfit intent on keeping their season alive, GWS's slick running game emerged as proceedings wore on, prime movers Lachie Whitfeld, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly joined by halfback Lachie Ash to slice through the middle at will and deliver the Giants scoring chances.

Coniglio scored the Giants last major of the game. Brett Hemmings/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

They found six different individual goal-scorers in an explosive third term, none better than Toby Bedford's snap seconds before the siren after some dazzling work from fellow forward Brent Daniels to break 31 points clear.

It was a disappointing fade-out from a Suns side who began their afternoon in Canberra playing high-pressure footy.

Led by a six-clearance term from Sam Flanders and Jack Lukosuis' creativity around goal, they had pinched a seven-point quarter-time they'd thoroughly deserved.

But GWS hit back with three straight goals in the second and looked to break free as Greene took over, only for late majors for Ben Ainsworth and Lukosius to get the Suns to the half down just two points.

Flanders finished with 31 disposals and nine clearances and was comfortably his side's best.

Fullback Sam Collins was also strong with 22 touches and 11 marks.