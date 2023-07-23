Pickett sizzles as Demons resist Crows' fightback

Livewire forward Kysaiah Pickett has provided the spark as Melbourne strengthened their grip on an AFL top-four spot by surviving a huge late scare to hang on for a tense four-point win over Adelaide.

Pickett kicked two goals and had a direct hand in two more to help lift the Demons to a 14.13 (97) to 13.15 (93) victory at the MCG on Sunday.

The result gave Melbourne a two-game buffer over the fifth-placed Western Bulldogs and kept them within sight of the top two.

The Crows' third straight loss -- a seventh defeat in eight interstate trips this year -- left them in danger of dropping out of the finals race.

The fall-out could yet become worse, with Izak Rankine (hamstring) and Nick Murray (knee) failing to finish the match.

Adelaide went down swinging, overcoming woeful inaccuracy from set shots to draw level in the final term after trailing by as much as 32 points during the third.

Melbourne substitute Joel Smith took a towering grab to set up his steadying goal and the Demons kicked three in a row before the Crows, inspired by Taylor Walker's three final-quarter majors, got to within a kick with two minutes left to play.

Key defenders Adam Tomlinson and Jake Lever helped Melbourne thwart Adelaide's final two attacking thrusts with the game on the line.

Pickett (20 disposals, 11 score involvements) shone at various key moments, while Angus Brayshaw (25 touches, eight clearances) and Jack Viney (27, five) were also influential - the latter especially so in the final term.

Max Gawn (38 hit-outs, eight marks, two goals) was the most impactful big man, andrecalled small forward Kade Chandler kicked three goals.

Taj Woewodin and Jake Melksham added two goals each for the Demons.

Walker finished with four and Rankine three for Adelaide, who were well served by Harry Schoenberg (23 touches, five clearances), Jordan Dawson (22, five) and veteran midfielder Matt Crouch (22, seven).

Pickett breathed some life into a dour contest in the second term as the Demons slammed on four quick goals - two each to Melksham and Chandler - to gain the upper hand.

Adelaide could have been closer than 13 points at the main break but were wasteful in front of goal, kicking 3.9 (27) to 6.4 (40) in the first half.

It came back to bite them as Pickett again lifted his side, his consecutive third-quarter goals giving the Demons their game-high 32-point lead.

Adelaide pulled the trigger on their substitute, taking Jordon Butts out for midfielder Jackson Hateley, but then lost Butts' fellow key defender Murray before three-quarter time.

Four goals in eight minutes, including two from Ben Keays, drew the Crows level early in the final quarter.

But Smith's big mark and goal halted the surge, and Melbourne steadied with three consecutive majors.

The Crows came again as Walker threatened to drag them over the line, but fell narrowly short as Rankine went down clutching his left hamstring a few minutes before full-time.