Collingwood and Port Adelaide have condemned "abhorrent and disgusting" racist messages sent to Power forward Willie Rioli after round 19's thrilling contest between the two clubs.

The Magpies won by two points at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night to surge two games clear on top of the AFL ladder.

Rioli kicked one goal from 11 disposals, but faces a two-game striking suspension for an off-the-ball blow to opponent Nathan Murphy, after the match review findings from Saturday's games were released on Sunday.

After the match, Rioli was subjected to racist abuse online.

The 28-year-old shared screenshots of multiple messages, highlighting the abuse with the caption "smart guys".

"The Collingwood Football Club strongly condemns the abhorrent and disgusting racist remarks directed towards Willie Rioli," Magpies CEO Craig Kelly said in a statement.

"There is no room for racism in our game and we will not tolerate it - not on the field, off the field or online.

"All of us have a responsibility to call out this behaviour and our club is committed to playing a role in educating as many members of the wider community as possible."

The AFL Integrity Unit is investigating the matter and will work with the eSafety commissioner's office to identify the culprits.

Fans found guilty of racial vilification face lifetime bans from AFL matches under new rules announced in May.

The AFL has offered support to Rioli, who the organisation's CEO-elect Andrew Dillon called a "valued player to our game".

"Willie is a talented athlete and impressive young man and we stand with him and his family," Dillon said in a statement.

"Racist comments cause significant hurt and harm and no one should be subject to such abuse.

"Racism is inexcusable and is never OK. We strongly support all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and condemn the racial vilification of anyone in the community."

Port Adelaide are assisting the AFL and Collingwood in their investigation.

"We will continue to call out these disgusting actions and use our voice to educate our fans and the community," the Power said in a statement.

"The club is supporting Willie, his family, and all First Nations people within the club who have been distressed by these racist comments."

Rioli was also the subject of racist abuse following Port Adelaide's win over Essendon in round eight.

The Power forward was involved in an off-the-ball incident that left Bombers defender Jordan Ridley concussed during that match, and was later handed a two-match suspension for striking.

Rioli, who has kicked 17 goals in 13 matches this season, returned to the Port Adelaide side against Collingwood after a week off to mark the one-year anniversary of his father's death.

His high contact with Murphy on Saturday did not appear overly forceful, although the Magpies defender went to ground in the incident.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said he did not believe Rioli's actions warranted suspension.

"Nothing in it, surely. I looked at it," Hinkley said post-match.

"I always say (the MRO) will take care of it and if it needs to be looked at they will.

"But ... I've seen a lot worse."