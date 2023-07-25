Star defender Mason Redman has knocked back free agency offers and re-signed with Essendon for another five years.

Hailing from regional South Australia, Redman had interest from Adelaide and Port Adelaide, but will stick with the Bombers until at least the end of 2028.

Picked up in the 2015 draft, the 25-year-old has developed into one of Essendon's most important players during the past three seasons as the Bombers seek to end their 19-year drought without winning a final.

"I've absolutely loved my eight years at the Bombers but it's the potential of this group that excites me the most," Redman said.

Mason Redman has signed on with the Bombers for a further five years. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Our team has seen so much improvement this year, but we know we have a long way to go, and we are all committed to working hard to ensure we are all pushing each other to do whatever we can to achieve the ultimate success.

"I couldn't be more impressed by the footy club this year and the environment we are trying to create.

"I'm optimistic success is just around the corner for this club.

"The future is exciting for the red and black and I can't wait to share the journey with all our fans and members."

Redman has played 98 games for the Bombers and is in All-Australian contention this year after another career-best season, averaging more than 22 disposals a match.

"We are thrilled to have Mason remain in the red and black for the next five years. He is such an important player for us and has become a real leader within the team," long-time Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro said.

"His spirit and presence around the club is influential for his fellow teammates.

"Mason is the ultimate professional and true club person, committed to not only improving himself but doing anything possible to ensure his teammates are supported in their development.

"He has been explicit in believing what we're building here at the Bombers and our vision for our club."