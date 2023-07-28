AFLW lock in two-week preseason schedule

The fixture list for the AFLW pre-season has been released with teams given two matches to prepare for their campaign ahead.

Week one of the pre-season fixtures, which begins on August 11, will feature "match simulation" games.

The match-ups for those fixtures mirror the men's fixtures for round 22 of the AFL season.

St Kilda and Richmond will kick off the AFLW match simulation games when they face off at RSEA Park on Friday, August 11, with West Coast hosting Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park a day later.

Rival teams can agree upon the format, number of players, game length and number of breaks during these matches.

The official practice matches will be rolled out a week later, giving fans a glimpse into the recently introduced rule adjustments.

It includes longer quarters, interchange caps, adjustments to boundary throw ins and a cap on the use of runners.

Defending premiers Melbourne face Carlton at Ikon Park in their match simulation on August 12, before taking on Hawthorn at Casey Fields in their official practice match on August 19.

The AFLW season will begin in September.

2023 MATCH SIMULATION TRAINING (all times in AEST)

Friday, August 11

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 4:30pm

Saturday, August 12

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 10:00am

Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 10:00am

Port Adelaide v GWS at Alberton Oval, 10:30am

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 11:30am

Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 12:00pm

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at Kinetic Stadium, 1:00pm

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 2:00pm

Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, 3:00pm

2023 PRACTICE MATCHES (all times in AEST)

Friday, August 18

GWS v Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park, 4:05pm

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7:40pm

Saturday, August 19

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 10:35am

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Arden Street, 12:05pm

Fremantle v Collingwood at Victor George Kailis Oval, 1:05pm

Sydney v Carlton at Tramway Oval, 1:05pm

Melbourne v Hawthorn at Casey Fields, 2:05pm

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm

Sunday, August 20

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 2:35pm