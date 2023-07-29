Walker stars as Crows thump Adelaide rivals Port

Veteran spearhead Taylor Walker has inspired Adelaide to a crucial 47-point thumping of crosstown rivals Port Adelaide for a healthy boost to their finals hopes.

Walker inked a new deal earlier this week to play on next year but ensured the Crows still have plenty to play for this season with seven goals in the 16.16 (112) to 9.11 (65) victory over the Power at Adelaide Oval.

The key forward claimed his first Showdown Medal in his 22nd clash with the Power while also matching the record for the most goals in their meetings on Saturday night.

Midfielder Matt Crouch (32 disposals, 12 clearances) also turned back the clock in his third match of the AFL season, while Crows skipper Jordan Dawson (34) and Rory Laird (26) were superb throughout.

Taylor Walker of the Crows comes in to congratulate Luke Pedlar of the Crows Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Crows' (9-10) stirring triumph keeps them within touching distance of the top eight after a mid-season slump, while handing the Power their third consecutive loss.

The result also squares the ledger between the heated rivals at 27 wins each from 54 Showdowns.

But the Crows will be sweating on the fitness of Jordon Butts after the key defender was subbed out with a foot issue in another blow to their injury-hit backline.

Port (14-5) had an opportunity to strengthen their hold on a top-two spot following the Brisbane Lions' loss to Gold Coast earlier in the day but looked off the pace from the early exchanges.

Small forward Francis Evans booted four goals for the Power and they led the inside 50s 65-56, but Ken Hinkley's outfit lacked the firepower or polish to make the undermanned Crows defence pay.

Port Adelaide looked set to lose Aliir Aliir early in the second term when their defensive linchpin ran back with the flight of the ball and collided heavily with teammate Lachie Jones.

Aliir and Jones both had to be helped from the field but the key defender returned shortly after while the dashing halfback was subbed out at halftime with a migraine.

The sickening collision did little to disrupt the Crows' dominance as they took a 29-point lead into the main break then held the Power at arm's length through the second half for a second Showdown win of the season.

Adelaide hosts another crunch clash against Gold Coast next Saturday, while Port Adelaide will be on the road to face Geelong later the same day.