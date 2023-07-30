Demons pull away late to win epic contest against Tigers

Harry Petty and Jacob van Rooyen have had career-best days in attack with their combined 10 goals propelling Melbourne to a runaway 32-point AFL win over Richmond.

The Demons, who twice fell 20 points behind after halftime, edged closer to a top-two spot with their 20.10 (130) to 15.8 (98) victory in a classic contest at the MCG.

Former defender Petty (six goals) and young gun van Rooyen (four) fired as the key targets in an attacking mix that gave Simon Goodwin food for thought as he ponders axed recruit Brodie Grundy's future role in the side.

Jake Melksham also kicked four majors, including the goal that marked the sixth lead change in a see-sawing contest and put the Demons in front for the final time midway through the last quarter.

They finished strongly, kicking the last six goals of the game to reach their highest score since round seven and settle a gripping battle in front of 52,294 fans.

"We're not frightened of finding ways to get better and we'll continue to do that as we progress forward, and today (the forward line was) fantastic," Melbourne coach Goodwin said.

"Harrison (Petty), Jacob (van Rooyen) and Jake Melksham all looked really dynamic ahead of the ball on the back of some pretty good supply.

"We had 73 inside-50s and the way that functioned was certainly very pleasing."

Melbourne's Jack Viney (32 disposals, seven clearances), Christian Petracca (29, eight) and Max Gawn (28, 11) were also outstanding.

Captain Gawn, who also had 40 hitouts and 22 contested possessions, was particularly influential after halftime.

"We weren't playing our best footy in the first half but Max and Jack Viney, as leaders of the footy club, basically said, 'come with us lads and we'll show you the path forward'," Goodwin said.

"He's been instrumental in the last three or four weeks and he's carrying a huge load for us."

The Demons remain in fourth spot on the ladder but moved closer to the top three after Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Brisbane all lost in round 20.

Richmond would have climbed into the top eight if they had won, and were left kicking themselves for letting their lead slip.

"We were right in the fight, really competitive, and giving ourselves every chance but in the last quarter they were just too good really," Tigers interim coach Andrew McQualter said.

"Around the ball mainly and clearly they got dominant in the clearance part of the game, and from there we struggled to get the ball out of our defensive 50.

"It just became too overwhelming."

Tim Taranto (24 disposals), Jacob Hopper (23) and Shai Bolton (25) all fought hard in a losing battle, while Tigers superstar Dustin Martin kicked 3.2 from 21 disposals and had 11 score involvements.