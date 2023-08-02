Collingwood brothers Josh and Nick Daicos have each signed mega deals that tie them to the club for at least another six years.

The Magpies announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, with younger brother Nick -- this year's raging Brownlow Medal favourite -- extending his original deal which was due to expire at the end of 2024 by a further five seasons.

Josh, 24, has signed a six-year deal which will see him play in the black and white until 2030.

"Josh and Nick are both quality young men and talented footballers and we are looking forward to seeing them in the black-and-white stripes for years to come," Magpies footy boss Graham Wright said.

"Josh continues to impress and has really shown consistency in his form across the last couple of seasons. The work that he puts into his craft as a footballer combined with his determination to become better every day should be commended.

"Nick, in only his second season and with 44 games under his belt at the elite level, is continuing to grow as a footballer.

"Like his brother Josh, Nick's professionalism, preparation and attention to detail is consistently elite and it is these habits which will hold them both in good stead for years to come."

