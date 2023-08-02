Key Brisbane defender Jack Payne has extended his stint with the Lions for another five years.

Only due to come out of contract at the end of next season, Payne penned a bumper new deal that will keep him with the Lions until at least the end of 2029.

The club is yet to formally confirm the extension, but a video of the 23-year-old discussing his new contract was briefly posted online on Wednesday night.

In the absence of Marcus Adams, who is sidelined indefinitely with concussion issues, Payne has stepped up to play a vital role in the Lions' defence alongside dual All-Australian Harris Andrews.

Albert Perez/Getty Images

The hulking Payne, a former discuss thrower, had played just 27 games before this season but has only missed one match this year when he was out with concussion against Adelaide in round 11.

Payne's emergence has freed Andrews up in defence as the Lions co-captain has put together his best season since securing his second All-Australian in 2020.

Brisbane will be desperate to bounce back from their shock QClash defeat to Gold Coast last Saturday when they travel to Perth to play Fremantle this Sunday.