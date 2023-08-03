Ken Hinkley denies new Power deal has been struck

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has rejected reports he has verbally agreed to a new contract with the AFL club but has reaffirmed his intention to stay in the role.

Hinkley and Power president David Koch have been adamant all year they would not move on contract talks until August.

That time has now come with Hinkley in a strong position to extend his tenure beyond this season - his 11th at the helm - despite a three-match losing streak.

The Power (14-5) sit second on the ladder with four home-and-away rounds left to play and are right in the premiership mix.

"We haven't got any news," Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

"The club and myself will have those discussions and move in a direction whichever way they take us.

"From my personal point of view, all I know is I'd love to remain at Port Adelaide.

"That's my optimistic view ... but those things will be discussed throughout August."

Hinkley was steadfast when pressed on whether there is a verbal agreement - reportedly over a new three-year deal - already in place between the parties.