The finals hopes of GWS have suffered a double blow after small forwards Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels received one-match bans from the AFL's match review officer.

Daniels' high bump on Sydney's Jake Lloyd was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match ban.

Bedford's dump tackle on Sydney's Oliver Florent, in which he pinned his opponent's arms before bringing him to ground, was graded in similar fashion.

Unless GWS successfully appeal the bans, it means Bedford and Daniels will miss Sunday's encounter with top-four fancies Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The Giants are in eighth spot, but they have four other teams below them that are within a win.

Sydney's Braeden Campbell has also received a one-match ban for his high bump on Lachie Whitfield after the GWS star had disposed of the ball.

West Coast ruckman Bailey Williams will miss Saturday's western derby against Fremantle after copping a one-match ban for his high bump on Essendon's Mason Redman.

Collingwood's Beau McCreery escaped with a fine for striking Hawthorn's James Sicily, while Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones was fined for tripping.