Ankle injury ends Suns utility Powell's AFL season

Gold Coast utility Wil Powell will miss the rest of the AFL season after scans revealed ligament damage in his left ankle.

Powell was stretchered off during the Suns' 28-point away loss to Adelaide on Saturday after his left ankle buckled in a marking contest.

Last year, Powell suffered a broken and dislocated right ankle in a game against the Crows.

The unlucky 23-year-old will likely require surgery this week to repair the latest damage.

"Wil landed awkwardly from a marking contest and he's injured the medial ligaments of his ankle," Gold Coast head physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said.

"That will require us to see a specialist tomorrow (Tuesday) and he'll likely have surgery this week.

"Usually it is a 12-week recovery period, so we expect Wil to have quite a good off-season and be ready to go for day one of pre-season."

Powell's injury compounded a loss that all but ended Gold Coast's finals push.

The Suns sit in 14th place, eight points and percentage outside the top eight with just three rounds left to play.

"Wil is a fantastic player for us, so to lose someone like that ... it's going to impact the way we go about it," Gold Coast interim coach Steven King said after the Crows defeat.

The Suns take on fellow finals hopefuls Sydney at the SCG on Saturday.