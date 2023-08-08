Captain Luke Shuey is the next West Coast great to confirm his AFL retirement, saying his ongoing hamstring problems have made the decision for him.

While Ben Cunnington will retire from the AFL this Saturday, almost a year to the day since he returned to the senior side after beating cancer for the second time.

Shuey's announcement comes a week after fellow Eagles premiership player Shannon Hurn announced he would also not go on beyond this season.

Shuey, 33, has not returned since suffering his most recent hamstring injury in the round-19 loss to Carlton.

Captain for the last four seasons, he has managed only nine AFL games this year.

The 247-game midfielder is an all-time West Coast great, winning the Norm Smith Medal as best afield in their epic 2018 grand final win over Collingwood.

"As much as my mind wants to go on, my body won't allow it and I have made the decision to retire at the end of this season," Shuey said in a club statement.

We wish Shuey all the best in his retirement Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We have tried everything to get my body right so I can contribute as I would like, but unfortunately a series of hamstring injuries have led me to this this decision."

The retirement announcements from Shuey and Hurn come with the Eagles equal-bottom and likely to win the second wooden spoon in club history.

"I have great confidence in the senior players who will take the club forward to guide an exciting group of youngsters," he said.

"We are at an important phase of the rebuild, we'll bring in more talented youngsters in this year's draft and I know I will enjoy seeing them all make their mark on the competition in the coming years."

The two-time club best and fairest winner said he is "incredibly grateful" to the Eagles for his AFL career, as well as thanking his wife Dani and their two children.

"Being a part of a premiership means I will have a lifelong connection with 21 other blokes, but it doesn't end there," he said.

"The friendships I have made with players, coaches and staff over the last 15 years will remain with me forever. I would like to thank my senior coaches - John Worsfold and Adam Simpson - and all my teammates over the journey."

Simpson said Shuey had been a great role model, as well as as remarkable player.

"We have seen that impact even this year when he has been able to play but unfortunately, he has not been able to get out there as often as he would have liked," Simpson said.

"He has driven high standards throughout his career and has certainly provided a great example right from the get-go for the young players who will be the future."

Ben Cunnington is a revered figure at Arden St and, along with Alastair Clarkson's return to coaching the team last weekend, North now have ample motivation for upsetting their fierce rivals.

The Kangaroos are on an 18-game losing streak.

Cunnington, 32, has played 237 games for North, but he has been out of the senior side since playing the first eight matches this season.

He made an emotional comeback in round 22 last season after recovering from a second bout of testicular cancer.

Cunnington was sidelined for more than a year because of his illness and needed surgery and chemotherapy.

"I couldn't be more proud of what I've achieved on and off the field in the 14 years at this level," Cunnington told teammates on Tuesday morning.

"From the moment the club drafted me, it was a dream come true as we were surrounded by interstate clubs on draft night.

"Then to walk into a club that suited my personality, and allowed me to be myself, I couldn't have asked for a better recipe to get the best out of myself."

The two-time North Melbourne best and fairest winner will retire after playing Essendon on Saturday at Marvel Stadium. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Cunnington said in the wake of his comeback, he had lost the desire to keep playing in the AFL.

"I'm proud and grateful of what I've overcome in the past few years and for the club to give me the best chance and opportunity to play AFL footy again," he said.

"But I felt I lost my hunger once I returned, my perspective in life was too great. Then when I fell out of the senior team, I struggled to have the motivation or drive to get back in.

"That's when I knew it wasn't fair on myself or you blokes that I continued on next year without being able to give my 100 per cent effort, especially when there are hungry young kids out there that would do anything for the opportunity and to help this team get better."

At his peak, Cunnington was one of the AFL's most reliable midfielders and he racked up an incredible 32 contested possessions in a 2018 match against Richmond.

Also on Tuesday, Essendon ruckman Andrew Phillips announced he would retire at the end of the season.

Phillips has played 79 games at GWS, Carlton and Essendon, a with a career-high 17 this season at the Bombers.