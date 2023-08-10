Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield has ruled out joining the AFL Commission in the near future, insisting he has no immediate plans to retire.

A Nine report this week mentioned the Cats captain, who is also the AFL Players Association president, had been approached to boost the commission's football knowledge in what would have been an unprecedented move.

The mere suggestion of any current player, particularly such an influential one, sitting on the commission infuriated club officials behind the scenes.

Dangerfield admitted he had spoken to outgoing league boss Gillon McLachlan and AFL commission Richard Goyder about his life post-playing, but dismissed the idea he could take on another role soon.

"I haven't had any material conversations with either Gil or Richard about the commission," he told SEN on Thursday.

"I spoke to Richard at the start of the season at the captain's conference and our conversation was more based on what post-footy is going to look like for me.

Can the Cats go back-to-back in 2023? James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It was a personal conversation mind you, so pathway beyond footy and where that goes.

"Part of that conversation was an extraordinarily surface level comment around commission, but certainly not join the commission."

Dangerfield said it would not be possible for any player to be on the commission due to the "challenges around the conflicts".

The eight-time All-Australian backed in the AFL's administration as the league prepares to include Tasmania as the league's 19th team in coming years.

"I do find it funny though, for all the conversation around (a supposedly) disorganised place the league is at, well attendance is through the roof, there's 14 teams who can make the finals with three weeks to go," Dangerfield said.

"If you look at the books on the vast majority of clubs they're extremely profitable, the league is in a great position and the doomsday sayers and some of the narrative around where the league is at, it's quite extraordinary to listen to."