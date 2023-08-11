Magpies captain Moore injures hamstring against Cats

Collingwood's injury woes have deepened with captain Darcy Moore suffering a suspected hamstring injury in the Magpies' clash with Geelong.

After losing superstar Nick Daicos for up to six weeks in last week's shock defeat to Hawthorn, Moore being hurt is the last thing the ladder leaders need.

Moore, the potential All-Australian captain, felt for his left hamstring while running late in the first quarter and immediately went to the bench.

The star defender received attention from medical staff in the rooms, and was subbed out of the match for small forward Jack Ginnivan at quarter time.

The Magpies said "hamstring tightness" was the reason for Moore being taken out of the match.

Collingwood, who have topped the ladder for most of the season, have had few injury concerns this year until the last week.