Pies skipper Moore should make quick return: McRae

Collingwood fans need not worry - injured skipper Darcy Moore should be back before the end of the home-and-away season.

The key defender was subbed out after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter against Geelong on Friday.

But the Pies managed well without their captain, breaking their two-game losing streak with a 16.13 (109) to 15.11(101) victory.

Coach Craig McRae said he wasn't concerned about the possibility of the 27-year-old being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Darcy Moore suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night's win over Geelong. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It's not major," he said of the injury.

"My understanding is that he's tight - neurological tight hamstring.

"We have to wait until the scans show what the damage is."

Moore joins Nick Daicos on the injury list, with the superstar out for up to six weeks with a knee injury after last round's shock defeat to Hawthorn.

The captain watched from the bench as the team returned to face signature Pies pressure, turning the match around after Geelong's dominant first quarter.

"We've re-established that we're one of the best pressure teams in the comp," McRae said.

"We really played our version and our brand. You get to see how damaging our ball movement can be when we get our pressure right.

"We're still not finished."

The Pies are back on top of the ladder and will face the third-placed Brisbane Lions next Friday.