Jai Newcombe stars as Hawks pull off another upset

Hawthorn have pulled off a second sizeable upset in as many games, denting the Western Bulldogs' AFL finals hopes with a nail-biting three-point win in Launceston.

Starting the round 16th on the ladder, the Hawks held their nerve on Sunday afternoon to register their seventh victory of the season against the sixth-placed Bulldogs.

The 9.13 (67) to 9.10 (64) result comes after Hawthorn shocked ladder leaders Collingwood last weekend.

They were ahead by more than three goals early in the final term before the Bulldogs mounted a surge with two quick majors.

Bulldog Bailey Williams then cut the margin to just two points with less than two minutes remaining but his team were left agonisingly short.

Luke Beveridge's men host West Coast next round before finishing the regular season with a trip to Geelong as they try to lock in a top eight spot.

Jai Newcombe was outstanding for the Hawks in his 50th AFL game, picking up a game-high 40 disposals, a goal and two assists.

The Hawks lost Chad Wingard inside the first few minutes when the experienced forward collapsed with a suspected achilles problem trying to accelerate.

It was a poorly timed blow for the off-contract 30-year-old, who has been sidelined with several injuries this year including a nasty tongue laceration.

He had to be helped from the field and was unable to put weight on his left foot.

Hawthorn shot themselves in the foot multiple times in the first half, with turnovers inside their own 50 leading to Bulldogs goals.

The Hawks conceded the opening three goals and trailed by 20 at the first beak but reduced the margin to nine at halftime on the back of long-range efforts from Newcombe and Karl Amon.

The Bulldogs suffered an injury hit of their own in the second quarter when Tom Liberatore was substituted out after being accidentally knocked in the head by a knee.

Liberatore had blood running from his head and was wobbly leaving the field.

Hawthorn hit the lead for the first time early in the third quarter when Luke Bruest converted from close range.

The Bulldogs managed just three behinds in the third term with the breeze at their back.

James Worpel opened the scoring in the fourth term for Hawthorn after the Bulldogs were called for a throw in the centre of the field.