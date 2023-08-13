Port Adelaide thrash GWS to secure AFL top-four slot

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says talks on his contract extension will accelerate after the club secured a coveted spot in the AFL's top four with a 51-point belting of GWS.

The Power snapped a four-game losing streak in style, winning 21.10 (136) to 13.7 (85) in Sunday's twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

With two home-and-away rounds remaining, third-placed Port can't drop out of the top four.

But GWS remain in an almighty scrap to reach the playoffs. After starting the round in eighth spot, they're now 10th.

"Every game from now on is an elimination final for us," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"We have to win to stay in the hunt and make the eight and we will embrace that pressure."

Jeremy Finlayson of the Power celebrates a goal. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Giants are on 11 wins, the same as Western Bulldogs (eighth) and Essendon (ninth) - and they host the Bombers next week before a last-round battle against Carlton.

Port's Hinkley was due to fall off-contract at the end of his 11th season at the helm, but he expects to soon complete negotiations with club chiefs on a fresh deal.

"We have had some initial chats and we will progress that," Hinkley said.

"I couldn't imagine our progress would take a long time.

"I think it's just a matter of making sure we have got everything in place that we need to, and we will move forward with that.

"I have said myself plenty of times, I would love to be around, love to be a part of Port Adelaide."

Hinkley said the club had given "incredible support to me", which he hoped would continue.

He added sealing a top-four berth was pleasing but not completely fulfilling.

"We want to finish as high as we can," he said.

"We're not satisfied with just being in the top four - our challenge is now to keep going."

Hinkley's charges blew GWS away early, stacking on seven goals to three in a first-term blitz. They were never threatened thereafter.

The Power midfield was dominant throughout with Zak Butters (34 disposals), Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (29, one goal) and Connor Rozee (28) all standouts, and utility Dan Houston (30, one goal) continuing his stellar season.

Power winger Miles Bergman kicked three goals in the opening quarter, while key forward Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli and Jason Horne-Francis (27 disposals) all finished with three majors for the game.

GWS forward Jake Riccardi slotted four goals and on-baller Tom Green (31 disposals, two goals), Harry Himmelberg (27 touches), Toby Greene (27, two goals) and Lachie Whitfield (27) battled against the Port tide.