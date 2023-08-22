Each week, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points from the AFL world.

This week's Six Points feature the scariest team in the land (aka Carlton), the pitiful Bombers, why Gryan Miers should be nowhere near the All-Australian team, and why Tom Green absolutely should.

1. The numbers which suggest Carlton is heading to the Grand Final

Do you know if you'd taken $50 and wagered it on Carlton in their Round 14 game against the Suns you'd have made a nice little profit of $31. Okay, that's hardly impressive, but what if you 'invested' that back into the Blues the following week against the Hawks and continued to rinse and repeat all the way up until last weekend's stunning come-from-behind win over the Suns?

Instead of that pineapple you'd have around $6,103 to your name; though the stress, particularly over the past fortnight, may have taken a few years off your life!

Carlton's nine-game winning streak might be both the most impressive and unexpected storyline of the 2023 AFL season. At Round 13, this squad had just been beaten for the sixth straight week, finals appeared out of the equation and disgruntled fans were calling for Michael Voss' head. Now, the Blues sit fifth with a game to play and are guaranteed to feature in September for the first time in a decade.

There's been some discourse over the last week or two about the Magpies and why their late season woes mean they can't win the premiership (I don't buy that), but how about looking through the other end of the telescope? How do teams with a (at absolute worst) 9-1 record in the final 10 games of a home-and-away season fare in finals?

Since 2000, there have been 25 instances of teams finishing the home and away season with either a 9-1 or 10-0 record. Here's how they've gone in finals:

PREMIER - 7

RUNNER-UP - 4

LOST PRELIMINARY FINAL - 10

LOST ELIMINATION/SEMIFINAL - 4

In other words, teams to finish a season with such a record reach preliminary final weekend 84% of the time and Grand Final day 44% of the time.

But what if the Blues beat the Giants this weekend and make it 10 straight wins heading into September? They'd be just the fifth team since 2000 to achieve the feat. Here's how the other four fared:

BRISBANE, 2001 - PREMIER

ADELAIDE, 2005 - LOST PRELIMINARY FINAL

GEELONG, 2008 - RUNNER-UP

GEELONG, 2022 - PREMIER

They won't have the margin for error after falling short of the top four, but the Blues will enter finals as the most in-form side in the league (even if they lose to GWS) and with as good a chance as any to lift the premiership cup.

2. Move over Eagles, the Bombers now own the worst performance of 2023

I'm tipping that by 6:30pm on Saturday there were a few burnt Bomber scarfs and sliced membership cards around the country after Essendon dished up one of its most pathetic efforts in its existence.

It was an elimination final, of sorts, with both the Bombers and Giants desperate for a win to keep their seasons alive. The game was all but over by quarter time and what ensued was a total humiliation as the Giants notched both their highest score (162) and greatest win (126 points) in club history.

JUST HOW WOEFUL WERE THE BOMBERS? STATISTIC GWS ESS DIFF DISPOSALS 431 314 -117 KICKS 245 159 -86 CONTESTED POSS 147 106 -41 INSIDE 50S 70 41 -29 CLEARANCES 43 32 -11 MARKS 108 60 -48

We should have had somewhat of an inkling over the last fortnight that this side wasn't one to be taken seriously. The Bombers narrowly avoided major embarrassment against the Eagles at home before staving off the lowly Kangaroos seven days later. But this test was one they could never pass and one which, truth be told, they never attempted to pass.

The number which proves the lack of defensive effort was the 106 points conceded directly from turnover - the third highest figure recorded this year and the worst for any side not named West Coast or North Melbourne. The Bombers also recorded their worst contested possession differential, worst disposal differential, second worst clearance differential and third worst inside 50 differential of the season.

It continues a worrying trend for Essendon. Over the last six weeks they rank last for points against, second last for points scored, last for scoring per inside 50, and 16th for defending inside 50 entries.

But the real concern for Bomber fans is that a stint at the wrong end of the ladder could be on the cards. With a round to play, they sit 10th with the fourth-worst percentage in the league. Of the teams below them, the Crows and Hawks look certain improvers for 2024, the Suns will be rejuvenated with the appointment of Damien Hardwick, and then there's the Cats, who haven't had back-to-back losing seasons this century. Brad Scott has his work cut out for him to prevent a full blown rebuild.

3. Gryan Miers should not be selected to the All-Australian team under any circumstance

Gryan Miers has had a very good season. He's found his niche in Geelong's front half and has played an important role all year. But has he had a great season? No. And I plead with those beating the drum for him to be included in the 2023 All-Australian team to read on.

Firstly, you simply cannot be selected in the forward line of the team of the year if you've managed just six goals and 13 behinds through 22 games. You can't be in the starting 18, you can't be on the bench, and you really shouldn't even be in the squad of 40. Here's a fun one; a random list of players who have kicked more goals than Miers this year: Zaine Cordy, Curtis Taylor, Jeremy Howe, Jaeger O'Meara, Jayden Hunt and Billy Frampton.

SMALL/MID-SIZED FORWARD PRODUCTION IN 2023 PLAYER GOALS ASSISTS TOTAL Toby Greene 56 22 78 Kyle Langford 50 19 69 Charlie Cameron 51 16 67 Tom Papley 37 19 56 Kysaiah Pickett 33 19 52 Jamie Elliott 36 16 52 Christian Petracca 26 25 51 Izak Rankine 36 15 51 Luke Breust 45 6 51 Brody Mihocek 41 9 50 Lachie Schultz 32 17 49 Shai Bolton 29 19 48 Gryan Miers 6 41 47

So why is everyone lobbying for a 19-disposal, one-goal-every-three-and-a-bit-games player to be in the team? The goal assists, of course. Miers does lead the competition with 41 direct goal assists this year, but that has never guaranteed entry to the All-Australian team. Even if we combine goals and goal assists, there are a dozen players in his position who rank higher.

I've got to laugh at the fact two of his teammates in Brad Close (42 combined goals and assists) and Ollie Henry (44 combined goals and assists) have almost identical scoreboard impact yet I doubt a single person in the country is calling for either of those name to be in All-Australian discussions. And neither should Miers.

But let's keep digging.

Miers is an average kick. That's not my opinion, but rather Champion Data's rating. They also have him rated as 'poor' for shots at goal, having converted just 23.1% of his opportunities - the second worst of the 162 players in the league to have taken 20 shots this season.

Miers has had 11 games this year where he failed to either kick a goal or tally 20 disposals. That's just two fewer than Christian Petracca (0), Toby Greene (1), Tom Papley (1), Luke Breust (2), Izak Rankine (2), Kysaiah Pickett (3) and Charlie Cameron (4) combined - who should all be in the side ahead of him.

Two things can be true. Miers can have had an above average season which deserves praise and a pay rise. He also shouldn't be anywhere near the All-Australian team.

4. Damien Hardwick just put an enormous amount of unnecessary pressure on himself and the Suns

The greatest benefit of being the Suns might also be its greatest drawback: the fact it almost always operates in total anonymity, at least from an AFL perspective.

Damien Hardwick's claim that 80% of the Suns' first premiership team is already at the club is confirmation to the world this side is ready to win. If he is accurate, and the Suns really do have 16 or 17 future premiership players on the list, then Gold Coast missing finals next year would be a monumental failure.

But featuring in finals next year should be a universally celebrated achievement as opposed to a pass mark. After all, this club is yet to play in September or even record a season with more wins than losses.

I get Hardwick wanting to inspire and motivate his new playing group but the public admission seems to have piled on a heap of totally unnecessary pressure. I guess the only saving grace is he's got the runway of a six-year deal...

5. Is Tom Green the most underrated A-grader in the league?

We're still a month out from the 2023 Brownlow Medal count yet I've already got my eye on a player who I might just be backing for the award in 2024. Last week, I wrote about the underappreciated season Toby Greene was having, and this week I'm turning the attention to his teammate and (almost) namesake, Tom Green.

PLAYERS POLLING ON MY PREDICTOR IN 50% OF GAMES PLAYERS GAMES POLLED Clayton Oliver 83.33% Zak Butters 72.72% Christian Petracca 68.18% TOM GREEN 66.67% Caleb Serong 66.67% Nick Daicos 65% Marcus Bontempelli 59.09% Connor Rozee 59.09% Jordan Dawson 54.54% Lachie Neale 54.54% Tim Taranto 54.54%

The 22-year-old has become the best ball winner in the game. That's right, you might be surprised to learn that no player in the league is averaging more disposals per contest (31.9) than Green, while only Clayton Oliver is averaging more contested possessions (14.5).

On 13 occasions this season Green has crossed the 30-disposal mark - more than anyone else. He's also had at least 15 contested possessions 11 times, the equal-most with Marcus Bontempelli and Caleb Serong. It's a remarkable feat when you consider he's only played 18 games.

Green also ranks top 10 for score involvements and averages the most per game of any player in the league aged 25 years or younger. Throw in 400m gained per game, six clearances and five tackles and he's putting together a very impressive campaign.

There's always a bunch of unlucky midfielders when it comes to All-Australian selection, but Green deserves serious consideration. He should definitely be in the squad of 40 and another strong game against the Blues to close the home and away season might see him in the final team.

You know what, I think I've convinced myself. My 2024 Brownlow Medal pick is this guy!

6. You'll never totally remove tanking from the AFL

West Coast's stunning upset of the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon may end up having long-lasting ramifications for the league.

As if it wasn't already, the blowtorch is now firmly on Luke Beveridge, who will feel he absolutely must find a win against Geelong this weekend in order to save his job.

But the result also means the first selection in the 2023 AFL Draft now belongs to North Melbourne. That's right. It may have slipped under the radar given the focus was well and truly on the Dogs, but it's the Kangaroos who now have the honour of drafting Harley Reid.

So it begs an interesting question: what incentive is there for North Melbourne to beat Gold Coast this weekend? There's none. If the Kangaroos beat the Suns in Tasmania they will effectively hand pick No. 1 back to the Eagles. That's not happening.

Is it tanking? Pretty much.

And while we're on the subject of tanking, how about the Cats? Now out of finals contention, Geelong is planning to sit a host of its stars in the final round, including Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs, Rhys Stanley, Brad Close and Gary Rohan.

And then there's the Tigers throwing a farewell party for Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin last week at the MCG. If they were still a chance to play finals, you don't think they'd be suiting up this week, too?

The AFL needs to find a way to incentivize all wins. The problem is, there doesn't seem to be one.