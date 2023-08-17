After calls for the AFL to introduce a wildcard week ahead of finals, Rohan Connolly says there's no need, and to just look at this week's fixture. (2:41)

Round-by-round gambling on the 2023 Brownlow Medal has been ticked off by the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), albeit after several new safeguards had been implemented in an effort to prevent fraud.

The changes come almost a year on from the league discovering "betting irregularities" on last year's count, which was won by Carlton captain Patrick Cripps. In November last year, former AFL umpire Michael Pell and three other men were arrested for allegedly leaking votes for 10 of the 16 games he was involved in - a matter which remains an ongoing investigation by Victoria Police.

This year's safeguards include maximum payout limits of $250 on all round-by-round bets, while all transaction data must be provided to the AFL. In addition, there will be strengthened surveillance of AFL umpires and their associates as well as spot audits for all league personnel.

"We have determined the AFL's control improvements are adequate and determined a prohibition on the 2023 Brownlow round-by-round voting is not required at this time," said VGCCC chair Fran Thorn.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"We are satisfied with the immediate control improvements but will continue to monitor the implementation of additional priority measures including a real-time transaction monitoring system, the prohibition of betting providers over compliance concerns, a monthly audit of unapproved bet types and the categorising of vulnerable player groups at a higher risk of being compromised, such as young players and those at the end of their careers."

The Brownlow Medal remains one of the most wagered on sporting events in Australia.