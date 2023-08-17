Finals or downfall? End of an era looms when Cats face Saints in make-or-break clash

After calls for the AFL to introduce a wildcard week ahead of finals, Rohan Connolly says there's no need, and to just look at this week's fixture. (2:41)

With two AFL rounds still to be played, it's already last chance saloon this weekend for up to half-a-dozen teams, who know that if they lose, finals football is off the table.

But the stakes might be even greater than that for reigning premier Geelong. Because if the Cats can't get over the line against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, you'd think one of football's great eras is as good as officially at an end.

Yes, it's been said before. Indeed, it's said seemingly every time Geelong has a reversal, most notably after the Cats were smashed by Melbourne in the 2021 preliminary final, a setback followed up in the most emphatic manner possible with a premiership win. But this time, it really does feel different.

Geelong won't even be playing finals at all if it loses to the Saints. There's a queue of teams who will finish at least half-a-game ahead of the Cats if that's the case. And the significance of that can't be understated given that only once since 2006 -- in 2015 -- did they fail to play at least some part in September.

But back then, Geelong was still young and capable enough to make that season a mere blip on the radar. It added a huge name to the mix in Patrick Dangerfield and was immediately back, not just in the finals mix, but with top four finishes in six of the ensuing seven seasons, two grand finals, and a flag.

Even that glorious September afternoon last year when the Cats smashed Sydney by 81 points, though, came with cautionary note that this was far more likely to be the denouement of a long campaign, not the start of something.

With an average age of 28 years and 206 days, Geelong's grand final 23 was the oldest selected team in any VFL/AFL game in history, grand final or otherwise. And that was a profile which wasn't going to change significantly even after the retirement of veteran skipper Joel Selwood.

Patrick Dangerfield of the Cats looks dejected after the Round 22 loss to the Magpies. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Going into this season, the Cats were still the oldest list in the AFL, with no less than a dozen players aged 30 or older. Were impending retiree Isaac Smith the only departure among the veterans at the end of this season, that number would still have increased by the start of 2024. And understandably, a lot fewer of them are offering what they were even 12 months ago.

Whether it's because of injury or form, how many Geelong premiership players of last year could you realistically argue are having even as good, let alone a better season in 2023 than 2022?

Gryan Miers, certainly. Probably Tom Stewart and Jeremy Cameron (at least until his concussion). Tom Atkins and Mark Blicavs on par maybe. But not too many others.

And without as much depth in terms of form, injuries are proving more unkind, the recent absences of Blicavs, Cameron, Hawkins, even key defender Jack Henry, particularly costly.

In 2022, Geelong had a group which, with the worth of a whole generational investment on the line, was able to peel off 16 consecutive wins to prove its point emphatically. But as often happens with an older team which has been to the mountain top, the Cats this year have coughed and spluttered.

They lost their first three games, then won the next five, though tellingly, only one of those was against a team now inside the top eight. And in 13 games since then, the Cats have won just five, four of those at the long-time fortress that is GMHBA Stadium, and winning just twice on the MCG in half-a-dozen attempts.

Their best, as demonstrated in the Round 18 dismantling of Essendon, is still very good indeed, but it doesn't come nearly often enough anymore. Even if Geelong does scrape into the final eight, it would seem at long odds to be able to win four cut-throat finals en route to the most unlikely of premierships.

So what next? Well, I suspect a very interesting test case for how far you can push for the present without in some way compromising the future.

Chris Scott's Cats must win against the Saints in Round 23. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Surely Smith is just the start of what will have to be some heavy duty list pruning by Geelong. Jonathon Ceglar and Sam Menegola are 32 and 31 respectively, and Ceglar has played just six games and Menegola none this season. Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley are nearly 34 and 33 respectively.

But even if 13 or 14 players over 30 becomes only six or seven in 2024, Geelong can't expedite the developmental process at the bottom end of its list, which right now contains eight players yet to play even a single senior game, and no fewer than 14 who have less than 10 senior appearances to their name.

And who succeeds the over-30s for Geelong in terms of leadership? It's a fascinating question. There hasn't necessarily been a pressing need for the likes of Miers, Atkins, Henry and co. to hone their leadership qualities.

Make no mistake, this is in no way a criticism of the Cats' list strategy. Geelong's determination to keep going to the premiership well was admirable, and vindicated by the events of 12 months ago.

But like any team which spends any length of time at the top of the mountain, the inevitable descent and landing is by consequence that little bit harder and more painful.

And for the Cats, that landing is coming. Whether it's in a few weeks, or a month. Or perhaps even as early as Saturday night.

