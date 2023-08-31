Before season 2023 kicked off, ESPN's football writers put their heads together to come up with every AFL club's pass marks -- their make-or-breaks -- for the upcoming year. When each club's season comes to an end, we'll update this story to determine whether your team has passed or failed in 2023.

NOTE: Each club's result will be added after their season comes to an end.

How did your club fare in 2023? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

2023 pass mark: Find a reliable key forward to partner, then replace, Taylor Walker

Result: FAIL

Boy, what a harsh, tragic finish to the season for the Crows. All things considered, they're pretty stiff and should be playing finals. Heartbreaking losses to the Swans, Collingwood (twice!) the Lions at the Gabba, and the Demons at the MCG, it was a major "what if" year. As for their pass mark from the start of the year, well, Taylor Walker was again the Crows' leading goalkicker, booting 76 to the next-best Izak Rankine with 36. As for key forwards? Darcy Fogarty kicked 34, and Riley Thilthorpe booted 18.

In addition to Walker being a runaway leader of their club goalkicking, the Crows' overall accuracy has been poor. Between Rounds 1-14, the Crows has an expected accuracy of 45.7% (17th), but outscored their expected marker to rank 8th (48.7%), perhaps masking some scoring issues - namely shot location and difficulty. However between Round 15 and 23, the Crows kicked at 46.9% to be ranked 13th.

Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty haven't stepped up to become a No. 1 focal point yet. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane

2023 pass mark: Make the Grand Final

Result: TBA

Carlton

2023 pass mark: Make finals

Result: TBA

Collingwood

2023 pass mark: Avoid a Hawthorn-like collapse

Result: TBA

Essendon

2023 pass mark: Find a defensive edge

Result: FAIL

The Bombers' collapse in Round 23 to GWS was one of the worst losses by any team this season. The Round 24 loss to Collingwood was almost as embarrassing. In terms of finding a defensive edge? Well, they allowed the fourth-most points against in the home-and-away season (2050), better only than Hawthorn (2101), North Melbourne (2318), and West Coast (2674).

For a side that was 'in the hunt' for most of the year, it's still not a style which holds up in finals. In fact, in Champion Data's "premiership standards report", of the six stats in which 10 of the past 10 premiers have been ranked top six, three are defensive stats (points against, points against from turnovers, opposition points from forward half), the Dons are no higher than 10th. Brad Scott still has a lot to work on.

Andrew McGrath of the Bombers looks dejected after his side's Round 24 loss. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fremantle

2023 pass mark: Finish in the top four

Result: FAIL

In a year which has produced disappointment for a number of teams, Fremantle's fall is right up there for the most disheartening. After winning a final last year, the natural progression of this group seemed to be even better - finish in the top four, and win maybe two finals with Nat Fyfe making some impact.

Instead, what we got from the Dockers was a bottom five finish, with some of the only shining lights being the emergence of Jye Amiss, the strong form of All-Australian Caleb Serong, and Luke Jackson's rise in purple. Some things to look forward to, but the pressure is on Justin Longmuir to produce a finals appearance again.

Geelong

2023 pass mark: Must make a prelim

Result: FAIL

It had to happen eventually, right? For so many years, the claim has been the Cats were 'too old', but after winning the 2022 Grand Final with literally the oldest team ever fielded, perhaps, like Icarus, the Cats flew too close to the sun. The Cats were unable to overcome their poor start to the season, going 0-3, finishing 12th on the ladder and with serious doubts this list in its current form can climb the mountain again.

Of course, bookmark this for when the Cats attract two or three players from the Surf Coast to come home for peanuts, but finally, surely, even that strategy might not be enough to keep this era of success alive.

Gold Coast

2023 pass mark: Play finals

Result: FAIL

It's another fail from the Suns, but not by much, especially considering what the club has been through this year. Stuart Dew was sacked mid-year, they played good footy under Steven King, with players like Sam Flanders stepping up under fresh leadership, and now Damien Hardwick is at the helm to hopefully take them to a first finals appearance in 2024.

Make no mistake, Hardwick isn't a silver bullet which is going to propel the Suns into premiership contention, but his six-year deal means there's going to be stability, and perhaps that's enough to either lure talent to the Gold Coast, or keep talent which previously may have been considering an exit.

GWS

2023 pass mark: Stick to Adam Kingsley's game plan

Result: TBA

Hawthorn

2023 pass mark: Continue to build the Mitchell brand of footy

Result: PASS

There are so many things Hawthorn can take away from this season - a season that many predicted would result in the wooden spoon, but instead instils confidence that the Hawks are building something successful.

At times, Sam Mitchell's side was one of the most exciting to watch, playing a nothing-to-lose style that caught many teams off guard. And then you reflect on the seasons of All-Australian skipper James Sicily, the high-ceiling midfield group led by Jai Newcombe and Will Day, and promising forwards Dylan Moore and Mitch Lewis who don't stop impressing, and you realise there's something brewing at Waverley.

Seven wins? Big tick.

James Sicily of the Hawks celebrates a win with teammates. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

Melbourne

2023 pass mark: Make a prelim

Result: TBA

North Melbourne

2023 pass mark: Get games into the club's exciting future

Result: PASS

What did we expect? Probably not a 20-game losing streak, but we also didn't expect coach Alastair Clarkson to take leave for more than two months midseason. Given our expectations were low, and our pass mark was arguably generous, we can't help but call it a win for the Kangaroos.

Nick Larkey booted 71 goals, Jy Simpkin took over leadership duties and looked at home, and there was enough from Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw to suggest they absolutely nailed their early draft picks. Coming into the offseason, the Roos could have picks 2 and 3 if Ben McKay walks in free agency, and it's not beyond the realm of possibility they are given priority access to talented Tassie tyro Ryley Sanders, which could mean North gets another healthy draft haul. Patience obviously required.

Port Adelaide

2023 pass mark: Make finals

Result: TBA

Richmond

2023 pass mark: Make a prelim

Result: FAIL

As we mentioned at the start of the season, you simply cannot acquire the likes of Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper in the offseason, stocking up for another flag tilt, and not expect to cause ripples in September. After topping up from the team that only agonisingly fell out of finals after a tight defeat to the Lions in 2022, there's no doubting the Tigers, and most pundits, expected a top four finish. Not only are they not contending, Damien Hardwick has a new job, Hopper missed seven games, club greats Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt have hung up their boots, and the side could only manage 10 wins for the season.

Yeah, that's pretty disappointing after putting all your eggs in the 2023 basket. Nice dynasty they had there, though.

St Kilda

2023 pass mark: Establish a brand under Ross Lyon

Result: TBA

Sydney

2023 pass mark: Avoid the Grand Final loser curse

Result: TBA

West Coast

2023 pass mark: Escape the bottom four

Result: FAIL

Well that was ... let's say disastrous. Diabolical, even. No, horrendous.

Look, perhaps we thought there was a tiny silver lining after a 2022 season that saw the Eagles become the first side to use top up players as a result of several COVID interruptions and a lengthy injury list. There was too much talent left in the list, talent good enough to win the flag in 2018, that could come back into the side and make a difference (Dom Sheed and Oscar Allen only playing one match between them, for example).

But that injury list just never shortened. Not that that's an excuse. And their results? Well that didn't really change, either. The Eagles remain one of the worst teams we've ever seen, were even on track to breaking some unwanted records, and despite posting one extra win than last season, have an inferior percentage.

It's little wonder they've 'won' the wooden spoon, but still a far cry from our expectations of 7-9 wins. Grim times for West Coast.

Western Bulldogs

2023 pass mark: Get the best out of stacked tall mix

Result: FAIL

Look, they had their moments, but just like the entire team in general, the inconsistency of Luke Beveridge's bevy of talls was a massive let down in 2023. Sure, injuries played their part a little, Sam Darcy only managing three matches, for instance. But when you go out of your way to secure an extra key forward in Rory Lobb in the offseason, and double down on the idea of playing all of he, Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and Aaron Naughton during the preseason games, it's fair to say you require significant results.

We saw what Ugle-Hagan can do via his two five-goal hauls (he scored in every single game this season), but accuracy -- finishing with 35.35 for the year -- still seems to evade him. Naughton's best is also frightening, but his return of 44 majors is his lowest tally in three season, and Lobb, well, failed to live up to the hype and even found himself dropped from the senior side throughout the season.

So much talent. So much hype. So little results. Disappointing.