Under-pressure West Coast coach Adam Simpson insists he remains tight with Trevor Nisbett, describing the long-serving chief executive as the "alpha male" of the club.

Simpson's future is again a hot topic following last week's 101-point loss to Fremantle, in which the Eagles conceded 17 consecutive goals.

It was West Coast's fifth loss in excess of 100 points this year, with the Eagles (2-19) sitting on the bottom of the ladder and on track to collect just the second wooden spoon in the club's history.

Adam Simpson has played down any talks of friction between him and the Eagles' board. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Simpson is contracted until the end of 2025 in a deal worth in the vicinity of $800,000 per season.

If West Coast cut ties early, it could cost the club up to $6 million due to the luxury tax they would need to pay on top of any payout.

There's been whispers this season of a split at board level, with pressure mounting on both Nisbett and Simpson.

Nisbett, who has been chief executive since 1999, has already confirmed he won't seek an extension beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of 2024.

Simpson hosed down any talk that his relationship with Nisbett had deteriorated this year amidst the horror on-field results.

"I'm really tight with Niz," Simpson told reporters on Friday.

"I've got nothing but appreciation for what he's done for me and for the footy club.

"I know the footy department is working through some pretty big and heavy issues.

"But the club itself and what they've achieved in my time here has been outstanding, and he's the alpha male. He's the guy who has been leading the whole thing.

"So I'm really surprised when there's questions asked about Trev and what he's done for us and what he'll continue to do. We're absolutely fine."

West Coast's board is yet to speak publicly following the emergence of speculation this week regarding Simpson's future.

Simpson is eager to get clarity from the club about his future.

"I'm not stamping my feet, but getting some clarity around that is what I'm looking for," he said.

"I do understand that decisions are made and changes happen sometimes. I'm not in despair. I'm not angry. There's no split."

Simpson is forging ahead on the assumption that he will still be the coach next year.

"I'm absolutely hands-on," he said.

"We had a two-and-a-half hour meeting on list management two nights ago. Nothing has changed.

"Once we get clarity about the future we can double down or we can pull back."

This year will mark the third straight season West Coast have missed the finals.

And given the state of their list, it could be another few years before they make the finals again, with plenty more big losses expected in the meantime.

Despite the pain still to come, Simpson has no plans to walk away.

"That's what you sign up for," Simpson said.

"If I didn't want to go through this I would have pulled the pin a couple of years ago.

"It's not really in my nature to quit.

"Two years ago I signed on for four years. I'm staying the course."

West Coast face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, before rounding out their season from hell against Adelaide at home next week.