Demons hold off determined, undermanned Hawks

Melbourne have held off a determined challenge from undermanned Hawthorn to win by 27 points and secure their AFL double chance for the third-straight year.

The Demons kicked the last three goals of the game on Sunday at the MCG to stave off the young Hawks, 13.9 (87) to 9.6 (60).

When Dylan Moore kicked the first goal of the last term in the opening minute, the Hawks only trailed by seven points to maintain their pressure on Melbourne.

But Jacob van Rooyen's mark and goal at eight minutes steadied the Demons and then the cream rose to the top.

Clayton Oliver, mostly well-held by Hawks tagger Finn Maginness, snapped a goal to give Melbourne more breathing space.

Joel Smith of the Demons celebrates a goal. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Then fellow Demons star Christian Petracca managed to get a finger tip on a Hawks' handball and pounced to snap the last goal of the match.

The 2021 premiers will play Sydney next Sunday to determine their qualifying final appointment.

Hawthorn again lost no friends and few teams destined to finish 16th have looked so impressive this late in the season.

After upsetting Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs, the Hawks suffered a crucial blow before Sunday's opening bounce when in-form midfielder Jai Newcombe was a late withdrawal with hamstring tightness.

Newcombe joined Hawks veteran Chad Wingard and forward Mitch Lewis as casualties, making for a very inexperienced line-up.

Captain James Sicily also struggled in defence against Jake Melksham, who joined van Rooyen in kicking three goals, and spent time in the midfield during the second half.

But with midfielder James Worpel prominent, the Hawks never relented before Melbourne's class shone through.

Demons defenders Jake Lever, Trent Rivers and Steven May were solid in ensuring Hawthorn could not put Melbourne under more pressure on the scoreboard.