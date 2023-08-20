Besieged West Coast coach Adam Simpson has reflected on how tanking allegations "cut deep" following the Eagles' extraordinary upset of the Western Bulldogs.

Just days after the club's board began contemplating Simpson's future, West Coast triumphed at Marvel Stadium to lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder for the first time since May 21.

It was just the Eagles' fifth victory in their past 48 games.

Two weeks ago, West Coast fell one point shy of defeating Essendon at the same venue.

The Eagles' performance late in that game was questioned and allegations of tanking were directed towards Simpson and the club.

"Last week was pretty heavy but I was more disappointed about the criticism about the tanking stuff, like that that probably cut me a bit deeper, so put that to bed (with the win against the Bulldogs)," Simpson said on Sunday.

"It was a flippant comment by a few people about the Essendon game and strategically we tried to manipulate the games that we lose, and that's just not on.

"It's hard to respond because you don't want to, but I have now so bad luck.

"We move on real quick, not stressed too much, but at the time, thinking 'really? Is that what you think we do?'.

"As a club, we would take this win any day of the week to help build what we're trying to do in the future."

West Coast will avoid claiming the club's second wooden spoon if North Melbourne fail to beat Gold Coast in Hobart next week.

The Eagles had been in the box-seat to snare Harley Reid, this year's nominal No.1 draft pick, for most of the season as they occupied the bottom of the table.

From country Victoria, Reid has been at the centre of intense speculation over his future, with whispers he would prefer to not move to Western Australia.

A SEN report this week claimed Reid had liked an Instagram post about Simpson's job at the Eagles being discussed.

"I feel for Harley," Simpson said.

"My son's (mate) liked the same thing, so maybe that should be on the back page.

"I said 'what's going on? Three of your mates, take them to footy training all the time and they want me to get the flick?

"Just had a laugh. Reckons he just likes everything, this kid."

The only downside for the Eagles was a hamstring injury to Eagles premiership hero Elliot Yeo, who will miss the farewell game for club legends Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey against Adelaide on Saturday night.