This week's Six Points feature the Rising Star debate and why the award must go to Harry Sheezel, the two finalists who are head and shoulders above the rest, why Darcy Parish deserves big bucks and some (more) love for Charlie Curnow.

1. Don't give Will Ashcroft the pity vote; Harry Sheezel has been the Rising Star

I love Will Ashcroft. From the moment I watched his tape as a 16-year-old, I was convinced he was on a path to becoming a star of the game. He was my pre-season pick to win the Rising Star award and I expected him to do it with absolute ease.

But with all of that said, if Ashcroft gets the gong over Harry Sheezel on Wednesday evening, then, with all due respect, the voting system requires a complete overhaul.

Sheezel deserves to be the Rising Star. It's a no-brainer. The 18-year-old has been a shining light all year for the struggling Kangaroos and, in addition to the best first year player award, he's a very real chance to take home the club's best and fairest. Just stop and think about that for a moment.

His numbers have been ridiculous. Sheezel not only smashed the record for total disposals in a first season (622) but also recorded the most 30-disposal games (12) of any player in year one. Only 14 players in the league won more ball than he did in 2023, and at least eight of those are All-Australian locks.

At club land, Sheezel ranked top two in a host of categories, including score involvements, uncontested possessions, kicks, handballs, metres gained and marks.

But what makes it a no-brainer in my eyes is how he compares to last year's unanimous winner, Nick Daicos:

HARRY SHEEZEL VS. NICK DAICOS IN YEAR 1 DAICOS SHEEZEL RATING POINTS 10.1 10.2 DISPOSALS 25.9 27.0 CONTESTED POSSESSIONS 6.5 6.8 METRES GAINED 409 442 SCORE INVOLVEMENTS 4.4 4.5 TACKLES 2.1 2.9

If you're still not totally convinced then this ought to get you over the line. Champion Data's relative ratings has Sheezel at 56% above expectation for a general defender of his age. That's easily the best of any of the 2023 rookies, including Ashcroft, who's 34% better than the average midfielder of his age.

The ruptured anterior cruciate ligament which Ashcroft suffered against the Cats in Round 19 is heartbreaking, but sympathy cannot factor into the voting. Let's give the award to the right man. Besides, Ashcroft will no doubt win Goal of the Year.

Harry Sheezel deserves the 2023 Rising Star award. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

2. The numbers say Melbourne and Brisbane are streets ahead of the other finalists

In recent years, Champion Data has developed a fascinating 'Premiership Standards' matrix which looks at how current teams are faring in comparison to the past 10 premiers.

There are 32 metrics which it takes into consideration - everything from scoring to defence, ball movement to territory. Basically, the areas which have been proven to lead to premiership success. If you rank in the top six in one area that's seen as 'in the green', bottom six is 'red' and the middle third is 'white'. Suffice to say, teams want as many greens as possible.

So of the eight teams about to embark on a finals campaign, who has the most green on the matrix?

HOW MANY OF THE 32 METRICS DO THE FINALISTS RANK TOP SIX IN? TEAM GREEN TICKS MELBOURNE 25 BRISBANE 23 COLLINGWOOD 16 PORT ADELAIDE 15 ST KILDA 15 CARLTON 13 SYDNEY 13 GWS 8

The numbers are quite stark with the Demons and Lions significantly ahead of the pack. For Brisbane, it's a sea of green for almost all of its offence statistics while Melbourne's defence continues to get the job done. It might be somewhat of a surprise to see minor premier Collingwood, and to a lesser extent Port Adelaide, that far back.

But how about the flip side? Which team has the fewest reds?

HOW MANY OF THE 32 METRICS DO THE FINALISTS RANK BOTTOM SIX IN? TEAM RED TICKS BRISBANE 1 GWS 1 MELBOURNE 2 COLLINGWOOD 4 CARLTON 5 SYDNEY 6 PORT ADELAIDE 7 ST KILDA 7

Once again it's the Lions who come out on top, along with the Giants. The sole red for Chris Fagan's side being pressure applied, an area they rank 15th in. The two metrics the Demons rank bottom six in are scores per inside 50 and defensive 50 to inside 50 ball movement. Both the Magpies and Power have a greater number of areas which need work.

3. Everyone will say it's Luke Beveridge, but Justin Longmuir should enter season 2024 as the most under pressure coach in the league

There's pressure on every coach in every season, but there's no denying some are carrying a little extra weight on their shoulders. That will be Justin Longmuir in 2024 when he begins his fifth campaign as Fremantle coach.

The Dockers have been on a rollercoaster ride since Longmuir took the reins at the beginning of 2020. Seven wins in year one was followed by 10, before the noticeble jump to 16 wins and a finals appearance last year. But this year they've crashed back down with 10 wins and a bottom five finish, suggesting 2022 was an outlier as opposed to a step in the right direction.

Much of the success last season came by way of the stingy defence Longmuir was able to establish. The Dockers jumped from 12th-best to the No. 2-ranked side for points conceded last year, but in 2023 they've regressed, dropping to 11th in that area. The same can be said for ease of scoring with scores per inside 50 rising from 16th in 2021 to best in the competition and back to 11th this year.

Justin Longmuir will be under immense pressure in 2024. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The other concern has been the inability to score. We've seen a number of new coaches -- most notably Craig McRae and Adam Kingsley -- step in and immediately unlock greater offence through efficient ball movement. The Dockers haven't changed anything in this department during Longmuir's four-year tenure and continue to rank bottom six in all facets of scoring and ball transition.

From a talent point of view, the Dockers are hardly lacking. They have one of the best young midfield pairings in the league in Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw. By the end of next year it might be a dynamic trio if Hayden Young continues his ascension. The top end defensive personnel is there with Alex Pearce, Brennan Cox and Luke Ryan, as well as an exciting, high-pressure, albeit young forward line. Not to mention maybe the game's best ruck combination in Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy.

Longmuir won't be afforded much more time to get this side back on track. Who knows, a poor start to next season could have him out of a job before the bye weeks roll around.

4. Darcy Parish is easily worth $750,000 per season. And if the Bombers aren't prepared to pay it, someone else certainly will

It had been reported at various media outlets that out-of-contract Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish is currently in a stalemate with the club. It's believed the Bombers are willing to offer Parish a five-year deal, not the six he and his management team had been seeking.

There also seems to be a discrepancy in the financials. And while we can only speculate on actual figures, I'm here to tell you Parish is, without question, worth every cent of a $750,000 per season contract.

I'm sick to death of the lazy narrative around Parish that he's 'just' an above average midfielder, who doesn't hurt the opposition. Let me debunk that right now.

30-DISPOSAL, 8-CLEARANCE GAMES SINCE 2021 PLAYER 30+8 GAMES % OF TIME RORY LAIRD 24 37.50% CLAYTON OLIVER 22 36.07% DARCY PARISH 20 35.09% LACHIE NEALE 20 31.25% JACK MACRAE 15 21.13% TOUK MILLER 14 25.00% CALEB SERONG 14 21.21% CHRISTIAN PETRACCA 13 17.81% PATRICK CRIPPS 12 19.25% MARCUS BONTEMPELLI 12 16.90%

Over the last three home and away seasons, no player has won more centre clearances than Parish. None. Not Clayton Oliver. Not Tom Liberatore. Not Patrick Cripps. The crazy part? He's missed 10 games in that time and still comes out on top. In terms of total clearances, he ranks seventh in that period, behind only Liberatore, Rory Laird, Lachie Neale, Clayton Oliver, Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli - six genuine A-graders of the competition.

He's also one of the elite ball winners in the sport, both from a contested and uncontested standpoint. In fact, he's one of just five players to average 13 contested and 13 uncontested possessions in each of the last three seasons, along with Oliver, Laird, Neale and Christian Petracca. Again, fair company.

FUN FACT: Darcy Parish and Clayton Oliver are the only two players to have averaged 30-disposals per game in each of the last three home and away seasons.

Champion Data rates Parish 'elite' among midfielders for disposals, metres gained, contested possessions, clearances, inside 50s. Pretty much everything else he rates as 'above average'.

At age 26, you'd expect his best football to still be ahead of him. And plenty of it. If he remains a Bomber, only Zach Merrett should be paid more. If he is to complete the rumoured move to Geelong, only Jeremy Cameron I'd have on a higher salary.

Will Darcy Parish remain at the Bombers beyond 2023? Graham Denholm/AFL Photos via Getty Images

5. We must celebrate Charlie Curnow's resilience and path to greatness far more

We don't consider Charlie Curnow's rise to football superstardom as a great sporting comeback story. Perhaps it's because he was never able to establish himself in the early years of his career, so can you really have come back if you were never there, so to speak?

I'm here to answers an unequivocal 'yes' to that question. Not only is his tale a great comeback story, but it might just be the best of the modern era.

It's worth remembering Carlton initially selected Curnow in the 2015 draft with the intention of turning him into a midfield threat. It was Harry McKay, taken in the same draft, who the club had earmarked as the long-term key forward option.

Curnow was hampered by multiple knee injuries in his early years at the Blues. He managed just 62 games in his first six season, kicking 79 goals and only finishing with a bag of four or more on three occasions. By the end of 2021, a year in which he played just four games and kicked two goals, many (myself included) were convinced he would never realise the potential.

CURRENT STREAK OF GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE GOAL STREAK PLAYER 44 CHARLIE CURNOW 19 NICK LARKEY 19 TAYLOR WALKER 16 KYLE LANGFORD 15 LUKE BREUST 12 TOM PAPLEY 10 TYSON STENGLE

But after being held goalless in Round 1 last year, Curnow has been on a meteoric rise. The 26-year-old has booted 144 goals in 44 games -- 19 more than second-placed Taylor Walker -- to become just the fourth player since 2000 to win back-to-back Coleman Medals. On Wednesday evening he will be confirmed as a two-time All-Australian and he may well add a club best and fairest to his resume a few weeks later. It's a remarkable turnaround in a short space of time.

At the risk of sounding like Captain Obvious, Curnow will be key to Carlton's September hopes. He's proven time and again he is capable of winning any game off his own boot. I can't wait to watch him in a final.

Is Charlie Curnow the best forward in the AFL? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Round 24's fixturing was brilliant and it must remain a staple going forward

By now I'm sure you're fully aware of my feelings about Thursday night football. Is there anything better than extending the football weekend and introducing a new timeslot? Well, maybe there is!

Sunday afternoon's triple-header was every football lover's dream. Three games back-to-back-to-back, with absolutely none of the dreaded overlap we've become accustomed to across the weekend's slate of action.

I understand this was done to maximize eyeballs on the final day of the home and away season, but why doesn't the AFL introduce this type of fixturing on a more permanent basis?

There's no doubt broadcasters would prefer the clear air of each game, as would fans who can actually watch them all and not have to flip between channels. Laura Kane, put it on the agenda!