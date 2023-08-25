Hardwick is the man to turn Gold Coast around: Clarkson

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is backing Damien Hardwick to turn around Gold Coast's fortunes, saying the former Tigers mentor is the right man for the job.

The under-performing Suns entered the AFL in 2011 and have been given bountiful draft concessions over the years, but they are yet to make the finals.

A win over North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on Saturday would be Gold Coast's 10th win of the season - equalling the underwhelming club record set in 2014 and 2022. The Suns sacked Stuart Dew in July, and Hardwick has been named as his replacement on a six-year deal.

Hardwick's tenure will start after the current season ends, and he has plenty of work to do to transform Gold Coast into a finals-bound outfit.

Clarkson, who led Hawthorn to four premierships and is now coaching the Kangaroos, feels his former assistant Hardwick has what it takes to lead Gold Coast to success.

"He's the right bloke for sure," Clarkson told SEN on Friday.

"I'd be thinking to myself, and knowing Dimma pretty well, 'they're in real trouble if he can't get them going'."

North Melbourne have won just twice for the year, and they find themselves in a curious position where they have more to gain by losing than by winning against Gold Coast.

West Coast's shock victory over the Western Bulldogs last week dropped North to last on the ladder.

If the Kangaroos lose to the Suns, they will be guaranteed to finish last, which in turn would give them the No.1 draft pick to use on boom Victorian midfielder Harley Reid.

North Melbourne could also receive pick No.2 as compensation if free agent Ben McKay departs the club.

If the Kangaroos beat Gold Coast and West Coast lose to Adelaide on Saturday night, then the Eagles would gain the No.1 pick, with North relegated to pick No.2.

That would then push the McKay compensation pick to No.3.

But Clarkson insists his team will be playing to win against Gold Coast, with North Melbourne looking to end a demoralising 20-game losing streak.

The Kangaroos have lost co-captain Luke McDonald (hamstring) for the match, while Luke Davies-Uniacke will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he suffered while surfing.

Gold Coast will again be without star spearhead Ben King (knee), while Jack Lukosius and Bailey Humphrey were also ruled out through injury.