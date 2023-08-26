Dockers finish AFL campaign with win over Hawks

Fremantle have ended their disappointing AFL season on a positive note with a 37-point win over Hawthorn in a dead-rubber fixture at the MCG.

Tough midfielder Caleb Serong led from the front and emerging talent Tom Emmett shone again as the Dockers prevailed 14.9 (93) to 8.8 (56) on Saturday.

Justin Longmuir's side won three of their last five games to finish the year with a 10-13 record, after reaching a semi-final in 2022.

Serong, who lined up against younger brother and Hawks utility Jai for the first time, was outstanding in the Dockers' midfield with 31 disposals and nine clearances.

Hayden Young (22 touches, five clearances) and Andrew Brayshaw (32, three) were also influential, while Emmett impressed in his second senior game.

The 21-year-old, who beat cancer and overcame a serious achilles injury before he was drafted by Fremantle last year, finished with 17 disposals and two goals.

Jye Amiss (three goals), Michael Walters and Josh Treacy (two each) also hit the scoreboard.

Amiss took his season tally to 41 majors, making the 20-year-old spearhead the youngest Docker in history to boot 40 or more in a single year.

Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust kicked two goals and James Sicily stood firm in defence for three quarters, but the skipper couldn't drag his side over the line when swung forward for the final term.

Will Day (30 disposals, six clearances), Conor Nash (23, five) and James Worpel (23, four) also worked hard for the Hawks (7-16), who will finish the season in 16th position.

Fremantle are only two rungs higher, still in the bottom third of the ladder.

Both sides were out of finals contention heading into the final home-and-away round and it showed in a scrappy opening.

Hawthorn kicked the first two goals but the Dockers wrested midfield ascendancy through the hard work of Young and Serong.

It helped the visitors boot eight of the next 10 majors, including two to Walters, to take a commanding 29-point lead to the main break.

The teams went goal for goal in the third term and Emmett's second major was a highlight as he squeezed through a shot from a tight angle while being pushed off-balance.

Lachie Schultz added another for the highlights reel with a dribbling right-foot effort from the boundary line as the Dockers kicked three goals to one in the final term.