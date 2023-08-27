GWS lock in AFL finals berth with win over Carlton

GWS have snatched an AFL finals berth, displacing the Western Bulldogs in the top eight with a 32-point win over Carlton in the last match of the home-and-away season.

Toby Greene kicked four goals and Jake Riccardi three in the Giants' 16.9 (105) to 11.7 (73) victory on Sunday at Marvel Stadium.

The margin wasn't quite great enough for GWS to earn a home final as they finished seventh on percentage behind St Kilda, who they will face in an elimination final in Melbourne.

Carlton, who celebrated Charlie Curnow securing a second straight Coleman Medal, were locked in to finish fifth regardless of the result and will host Sydney in their knockout final.

But they will sweat on the availability of key defender Jacob Weitering, who faces scrutiny over contact to Greene's eye region, and Blake Acres (collarbone).

Weitering attempted to pull Greene off Blues teammate Mitch McGovern when the pair tangled moments before half-time.

Replays showed he made contact with his fingers near Greene's left eye.

The scuffle continued and Greene was then sent from the field under the blood rule with a cut near his right eye.

The GWS captain returned with bandaging around his head and was one of his side's best in the crucial triumph, which secured a top-eight spot in Adam Kingsley's first season as coach.

Former skipper Stephen Coniglio celebrated his 200th game with two goals from 28 disposals and Tom Green (35 disposals, eight clearances), Josh Kelly (27 touches) and Lachie Whitfield (32) also had a major influence.

Brent Daniels (23 touches, one goal) was lively and creative in attack.

Riccardi kicked the first two in the Giants' four-goal run late in the third quarter, which broke the game open.

Carlton midfielders Sam Walsh (27 disposals, seven clearances) and Adam Cerra (23, six) made seamless returns from hamstring injuries, while Acres racked up 21 touches in a strong showing before being substituted out midway through the third term.

Curnow kicked two first-quarter goals to move past Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker in the Coleman Medal race.

The Blues' spearhead finished with three to take his career-best season tally to 78.

But GWS were well served by defender Jack Buckley, who kept Curnow relatively quiet after quarter-time in the absence of Sam Taylor, a late withdrawal with a hamstring injury.