Saints-Giants elimination final confirmed for MCG

Rohan Connolly looks at North Melbourne and West Coast's late season wins, and how it affects the notion of 'tanking' in footy. (3:18)

Have the Roos and Eagles ended the tanking debate? (3:18)

St Kilda can claim the slightest of home-ground advantages for their MCG elimination final against Greater Western Sydney.

The AFL's week one finals schedule for September 7-9 was confirmed on Monday, after GWS narrowly failed to secure a home elimination final.

The Giants ended Carlton's nine-game winning streak on Sunday night with a 32-point victory but did not boost their percentage enough to snatch sixth spot from the Saints.

St Kilda ended on 107.8 per cent, with GWS taking seventh on 107.1.

The Saints would have preferred to play at their Marvel Stadium home ground but that was only a possibility if all four week one finals were in Melbourne.

"The MCG is the home of finals in Melbourne and we've done that for the last number of years," incoming AFL CEO Andrew Dillon told reporters on Monday.

"If we had four finals in Melbourne on the first weekend then there may have been a final at Marvel because we would've needed the extra venue.

"But the MCG is the home of finals - it's where we get the most people in."

The Saints-Giants clash is certain to set a new attendance record for a match between the two clubs, surpassing the previous mark of 21,160 at a 2017 contest.

But whether the elimination final attendance surpasses the Marvel Stadium capacity of about 53,000 - which would justify the MCG decision - remains to be seen.

St Kilda have played at the MCG twice this year, for a win and a loss, while the Giants' only visit this season ended in defeat.

Their elimination final will be a day game, ahead of the Brisbane Lions hosting Port Adelaide on Saturday night in their qualifying final.

The match will be the first time St Kilda have met GWS in a final.

If Carlton win their Friday night home elimination final against Sydney, and Collingwood open the finals series on September 7 with a qualifying final loss to Melbourne, it will set up a Blues-Magpies semi.

The league's two fiercest rivals have not played in a final since 1988.

WEEK ONE FINALS SCHEDULE (all times AEST)

Thursday, September 7

First qualifying final

Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG, 7.20pm

Friday, September 8

First elimination final

Carlton v Sydney, MCG, 7.50pm

Saturday, September 9

Second elimination final

St Kilda v GWS, MCG, 3.20pm

Second qualifying final

Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.25pm