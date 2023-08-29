Swans re-sign forward Hayden McLean until 2027

Rohan Connolly looks at North Melbourne and West Coast's late season wins, and how it affects the notion of 'tanking' in footy. (3:18)

Sydney have re-signed key forward Hayden McLean on a four-year deal, tying him to the AFL club until the end of 2027.

The retirements of veteran forward Lance Franklin and ruckman Tom Hickey meant Sydney were desperate to re-sign Victorian McLean.

The 24-year-old has become a pivotal part of Sydney's forward line since joining the Swans in the pre-season of 2019, with his cameos in the ruck also proving crucial.

Hayden McLean of the Swans celebrates kicking a goal. Photo by Jason McCawley/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

McLean finished this season with 20.13 to his name from 21 games, and he also averaged 12 disposals and 9.6 hitouts in his dual forward/ruck role.

"Hayden has become an important part of our forward set up and has been one of our most consistent performers this season both as a key forward and supporting our midfield in the ruck," Sydney's general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"He's got great athleticism and a real drive to improve and get the most out of himself, which is what we love about him.

"He has worked incredibly hard to get his opportunity since joining the club via the rookie list and it's exciting to see him develop alongside Joel (Amartey) and Logan (McDonald), who we think have a bright future together."

McLean was taken by the Swans as a pre-season supplementary list selection from South Adelaide, having previously captained the Sandringham Dragons.

The 197cm forward said he was thrilled to re-sign with the Swans.

"It's very exciting. I know the last few years have been very good and I'm looking forward to the next few, I'm very excited to put pen to paper," McLean said.

"I think I'm a bit better off for taking the harder way (to get to the AFL).

"Moving around and trying to fight for a spot made me appreciate having a spot at the moment and what it takes each week to compete, and I think that's front of mind to compete every week."

Sydney won six of their last seven games to snare eighth spot on the ladder.

They will face Carlton in an elimination final at the MCG on September 8.