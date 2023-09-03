In Round 1 of the 2023 AFLW season, some old heads helped their sides to victory, while Bri Davey made a successful comeback, and the Swans are on the board! Here's whose stocks are rising after the first round of Season 8.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the weekend's action to find out whose stocks are up in the AFLW.

ESPN/Getty Images

It's good to have you back, Bri

It's often hard to find positives out of a team that was thrashed by 42 points. But Collingwood captain Bri Davey has left us no choice but to laud her incredible comeback game, returning to the field more than 600 days after rupturing her ACL in Season 6, and simply starring.

Davey was far and away the most damaging player on the ground, finishing with a career-high 35 disposals, 11 clearances, 425 metres gained, six inside 50s and a goal, and was the catalyst for her side's surprising half-time lead against the reigning premiers.

The 28-year-old was at her best-and-fairest-winning best on Friday night and had too much strength for her Melbourne opponents, breaking away from stoppages and constantly giving the Magpies territory. If that's a sign of things to come in Season 8, well then we're in for a hell of a ride.

Brittany Bonnici (left) and Brianna Davey made successful returns from their respective ACL injuries against the Demons. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

New season, same Darcy Vescio

Already a two-time AFLW leading goalkicker, Darcy Vescio is off to a hot start for Season 8, booting three goals in Carlton's opening-round win over Gold Coast to remind the competition they're someone into whom opposition defences will need to put time and effort.

Vescio got the Blues off to the perfect start by kicking the first goal of the game off the back of a strong contested mark, while they also showed off their versatility in the forward line, nailing a snap from a tight angle on the left boot, and another -- at a crucial point in the fourth term -- with a toe poke out of mid-air.

The Blues have undergone some big changes in the past 12 months, none bigger than the club parting ways with coach Daniel Harford in the offseason, so to have experienced (dare we say) veterans like Vescio firing early in the season is so important for a team looking to get back into finals contention.

Bonnie too good at both ends

When you think about it, it makes sense to put your best players where they're needed, and the Bombers did that on Saturday night with Bonnie Toogood in their win over the Hawks.

Starting forward for Natalie Wood's team, Toogood worked into the game, kicking a major in both the second and third terms, before she was swung back in an effort to stop the Hawks' late comeback.

In the last 10 minutes, Toogood sat in the hole in defence, picking off Hawthorn's forays forward with ease, picking up three crucial last-term marks in the back 50 (for a total eight marks -- five contested!) as the Bombers won by 19 points. This could be an important role for the star this season.

Bonnie Toogood of the Bombers celebrates kicking a goal against the Hawks. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A star is blossoming down back

Despite a disappointing five-point loss to their arch rivals in thrilling circumstances, young Giant Tarni Evans can hold her head high after a colossal performance in the GWS defence.

The 21-year-old, who is only 20 games into a promising career, had a breakout Season 7 when settling in defence and thriving in a role off half-back, and on Sunday, she picked up where she left off.

Evans finished with 20 disposals (19 kicks) and five marks, and recorded game-highs in all of intercepts (eight), rebound 50s (nine), and metres gained (571). She'll have a major role to play as the Giants look to bounce up the ladder in Season 8, and showed us all she has a big future in this game.

Swans get off to the best possible start

Memories of a winless Season 7 are gone after the Swans kicked off their Season 8 campaign in wonderful fashion -- and against the cross-town rivals, no less!

At the picturesque setting of North Sydney Oval in glittering sunshine, the Swans, led by Chloe Molloy, had to overcome a four-goal deficit to post their maiden AFLW win in front of 5,474 fans.

Molloy booted two in the second half as the home side held the Giants scoreless after the 13 minute mark of the third term, including this absolute ripper which featured a genuine ankle-breaker of a move.