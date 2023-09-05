Isadora McLeay and Imogen Evans are AFLW players currently taking part in an internship at Disney and ESPN, where they are given the opportunity to gain real-life work experience while having the flexibility to pursue their footballing goals and aspirations.

After a massive Round 1, in which both Collingwood and GWS lost, the girls explain just how clubs address losses in a 10-game season, and what is done to ensure the playing group moves on ahead of their next match.

ESPN/Getty Images

Imogen Evans, Collingwood

Walking away from a game without the four points is disappointing any week, but I feel as though it stings a bit more in Round 1.

Coming up against the reigning premiers first up was a great test to see where we ranked against the best of last year's competition.

Fresh off a tough preseason, and ready to hit the ground running after 12 months without footy. Starting the season well is so important in a season as short as ours, as every point counts. The season opener was no doubt a thrilling game, up until half time.

As a squad we were ecstatic to have our Bri Davey and Brit Bonnici back, as well as five new faces pulling on the black and white stripes for the first time, which made the group even hungrier for the win. The vibe was high, and everyone was so happy that footy was back.

Bonnici and Davey made their comeback from ACL injuries in Round 1 of the 2023 AFLW season. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

As a team, we will reflect on the game positively and with a willingness to learn. There's no time to dwell in the long-term. The rooms were eerily flat post-match with everyone's head mulling over the 'what if?'.

Short-term disappointment is key in these situations, as without it, it demonstrates a lack of care. And everyone clearly cared. The immediate response post-match highlighted our impressive first half, speaking on the potential of the group, with the final address reinforcing how we 'get to work' next week.

Heading into Round 2, the girls will undoubtedly enter the club with their heads high, acknowledging that when we play our best footy, we can match it with the best. Melbourne taught us a valuable lesson in the second half, going forward it's important to understand what went wrong and how we can mitigate their momentum when we potentially meet the dominant side later in the season.

As it happens to be a nine-day turnaround for us, the team have had a few days away from organised club training to get over the loss and, both mentally and physically, will prepare for the week ahead. It's evident the hunger is stronger then ever to stamp our names permanently into the competition.

Collingwood will host Fremantle this week at Victoria Park at 1:05pm on Sunday.

Isadora McLeay, GWS

Round 1 for the Giants was a bit of a rollercoaster, especially for a player sitting in the stands.

It was an exciting time as we started our season with a Sydney derby across the bridge - a key game marked in our calendars, especially due to the bragging rights at stake given the AFLW season is so short.

The game was an exciting one to watch.

When we stood tall, we were able to produce some great passages and play an exciting brand of footy. It felt like we were in control for most of the game. We looked more organized than last year, and you could see there was method to our madness.

At the club we constantly talk about bringing our weapon -- because we all have one -- and in the first half players did it brilliantly. Silly decisions and emotions, however, got in the way of playing our way and we went back into our shells against a team with a home crowd advantage, which is something you don't want to do.

The Giants were beaten by the Swans in Round 1. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

In the changerooms after the loss, we spoke of how much this game meant to the playing group - you never want to lose against your cross-town rival, not to mention give them their first ever win. It hurts.

At the end of the game, our coach, Cam Bernasconi addressed the team brilliantly.

Understanding how disappointing it was for everyone, and how much it hurt, he helped explain how to use that as fuel for the next game.

He addressed how the Swans were able to capitalise on the momentum and to stand up in the big moments, not allowing us to score in the last quarter and in the end, we lost to ourselves.

At the Giants we have a 24-hour rule: 24 hours to celebrate and 24 hours to mourn. The cliché is a week is a long time in footy and with a big game the following weekend we must move on.

In Round 2 we play on a much bigger oval in beautiful Canberra, and we take on the best team in the AFLW in Melbourne, and what a way it is to make a mark against a strong team following a game we feel we should have won.

GWS hosts Melbourne at Manuka Oval on Sunday at 5.05pm.