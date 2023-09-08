Crows outclass plucky Tigers in wet weather skirmish

The formidable Adelaide Crows have delivered a masterclass performance, claiming a 29-point AFLW victory against Richmond in their first appearance at Ikon Park.

Backing up their nine-point win over the Tigers in their maiden face-off last season, the Crows outmanoeuvred their opponents 6.5 (41) to 2.0 (16) in slippery conditions on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten after two rounds.

Caitlin Gould kicked the first of her three goals to put the visitors on the scoreboard within a minute of the opening bounce.

Majors to Monique Conti and first-year Tiger Poppy Kelly had Richmond in front at quarter time, but it was the last time the hosts would hit the scoreboard.

Conti was the shining light in a beaten side, collecting a game-high 29 disposals, nine clearances and second-highest 18 kicks.

Tigers coach Ryan Ferguson said his side sorely missed young star Ellie McKenzie (ankle) who helps to create a dynamic midfield less reliant on Conti.

"It might be something that we think about in the future - of how do we make sure we've got personnel on pitch to really outrun the game," Ferguson said.

"We'll play around with what that looks like. If Ellie's in the team, if she's out of the team - how can we make sure we balance up in the midfield."

Adapting quickly to the tricky conditions, Adelaide returned to their signature high-possession style to steal a seven-point lead by halftime.

An electric Danielle Ponter (one goal, 14 disposals, five tackles) delivered what could be a goal-of-the-year contender, launching from the edge of the centre square to clear her opponents and dribble through the big sticks.

Ebony Marinoff (23 disposals, 15 tackles) and Anne Hatchard (18 disposals, nine tackles) led the side again, while skipper Chelsea Randall - in her 50th game - was unable to have a large impact on the contest.

"We knew it was going to be a physical game just watching some vision (of Richmond) against the Lions last week," Marinoff told AAP.

"And if we could really press the game and get the ball in our forward half, we'd be able to capitalise on that and we did.

"We always want to win a premiership and we strive to be out there on the last day of the season.

"Being a part of this team year in, year out - that's certainly our goal."

Sustained Crows on-ball pressure and an unconquerable backline led by Najwa Allen (18 disposals, two marks) and Chelsea Biddell (13, two) proved successful at keeping Richmond on the back foot for the remainder of the match.

With Adelaide entering the final term with four unanswered goals, before adding one more, they cruised to victory and inflicted a first loss of the campaign on the Tigers.