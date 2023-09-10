Kangaroos defeat Blues to remain undefeated in AFLW

Jasmine Garner has led North Melbourne to a 60-point win over Carlton to ensure the Kangaroos remain unbeaten after two rounds of the AFLW season.

Garner dominated from the opening bounce as the Kangaroos kept the Blues scoreless until the dying stages in a 10.6 (66) to 1.0 (6) win at Arden Street Oval.

She racked up 36 disposals, six clearances, and 10 inside 50s.

Former St Kilda player Kate Shierlaw (two goals, 10 disposals) opened the scoring for North in kicking the only goal of the first term.

The Kangaroos added two more goals in the second term, despite Abbie McKay (25 disposals, six clearances) and Mimi Hill (30, six) working hard to lift the Blues.

North's veteran skipper Emma Kearney stood tall in the backline, collecting 19 disposals, six intercept clearances and four marks and it was much the same story in the second half, with the Blues playing on the Kangaroos' terms.

Kate Shierlaw and Tahlia Randall celebrate a goal for the Kangaroos. Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Tahlia Randall (four goals, 15 disposals) added to the Kangaroos' haul with two majors as the Blues remained scoreless in the third term.

Carlton managed to enter their forward-50 thanks to a monster effort by Harriet Cordner, who took three contested marks and a game-high nine intercept possessions.

Gaelic football star Erone Fitzpatrick (one goal, nine disposals, two clearances) ended the Blues' scoring drought in the final stanza in kicking their only goal of the match.

It was nothing but a consolation for the Blues as the Kangaroos kicked a further four goals.

Ash Riddell (36 disposals, six clearances, six inside 50s) also starred for North while Emma King (two goals) and Bella Eddey (one) also slotted majors.

North Melbourne are on top of the ladder after opening the season with a 40-point win over St Kilda.

Kangaroos coach Darren Crocker said the addition of Shierlaw alongside Randall has helped the side play more freely.

"We brought in Kate Shierlaw for a reason," he said.

"Having Tahls (Randall) up, Kate and Emma King at certain stages - it can be quite potent.

"They either mark it or bring it ground and it just allows us to play the way that we want to play."

North will next meet Geelong, also unbeaten after two rounds, at GMHBA Stadium.

North Melbourne last played Geelong in an elimination final last season, pipping the Cats by two-points.

Carlton will take on the bottom-of-the-table West Coast in Perth.