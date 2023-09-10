Melbourne hammer Giants to continue hot AFLW start

Melbourne's rampaging start to their AFLW title defence has continued with a merciless thrashing of GWS in Canberra.

Backing up their season-opening 42-point win against Collingwood, the Demons had minimal trouble putting away the Giants 15.9 (99) to 3.4 (22) on Sunday night.

They kicked three unanswered goals in the second term and seven without response in the last quarter to blow GWS away and claim the 77-point result.

A stunning captain's contribution from Kate Hore proved exactly what her side needed. She was completely untouchable in a five-goal, 23-disposal outing.

After they'd brushed aside yet another foe, Melbourne coach Mick Stinear agreed his premiership side appeared to be hitting new levels.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"Our group continues to grow from last season. Versatility seems to be a real strength of this team at the moment," he said.

"There's a number of players that can play multiple positions and we can share the load. Our group is enjoying the increased quarter lengths and getting more footy in.

"The group was able to score about 50 per cent of the time when we went inside 50. That's exciting for us."

What minimal help Hore needed she received from hard-working on-baller Tyla Hanks, who racked up 12 clearances and 30 touches to help the Demons take control in the middle after the Giants made a hot start.

Georgia Garnett goaled in the opening seconds but it was the last time the Giants would lead, with Hore slotting three majors in the first quarter alone.

The class difference between the sides was on full show in the second term as Melbourne dominated every facet of the contest and kept the Giants scoreless, with only some butchered chances in front of goal allowing the scores to remain somewhat close.

GWS stalwart Nicola Barr celebrated her 50th outing with a typically gritty display, standing up to prevent any more scoreboard damage with a team-high 23 possessions and nine clearances.

But the Demons closed the show in style, with Alyssa Bannan and Olivia Purcell producing classy snaps as they piled on late goals against a tiring opponent.

The powerful Demons have now won 11 straight games since round four last season and again look one of the sides to beat.

It's a different story for the Giants, who are 0-2 after falling to previously-winless Sydney last weekend.

"(I'm) disappointed especially with our last quarter. We were in the game for three quarters and at three-quarter-time we had lots of belief," GWS coach Cameron Bernasconi said.

"But then that last quarter, seven goals against us and just got smashed in contested possession. A bit of a sour ending to the night and we'll get some learnings from it."