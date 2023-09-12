The tribunal case of Brayden Maynard's hit on Angus Brayshaw is likely to have "enormous ramifications" on the future of footy, says Rohan Connolly. (2:43)

Coach Simon Goodwin insists Melbourne haven't discussed whether Angus Brayshaw's latest sickening concussion could prove career-ending.

But Goodwin concedes nothing is off the table for the sidelined midfielder.

Brayshaw was knocked out cold by Collingwood's Brayden Maynard, who collected the Demons midfielder with a jumping smother attempt that will be scrutinised at the AFL tribunal, in Thursday night's qualifying final loss.

He will miss at least Friday's qualifying final against Carlton but could potentially be out for longer.

The midfielder, 27, has an extensive concussion history from early in his career and wears a protective helmet.

When asked if there a chance Brayshaw might not been seen at AFL level again, Goodwin said: We certainly haven't had any of those discussions (about Brayshaw's future) at all.

"But clearly, with concussion you need to make sure everything's done properly and health is paramount in this space and we've seen a number of players retire due to concussion.

Angus Brayshaw returned to the training track on Tuesday following his concussion in the qualifying final. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"We need to make sure the athlete, in this case Angus, is clear, is functioning fully and we're really clear about what looks like moving forward.

"But I think nothing's off the table at this point. We need to make sure he works through these protocols the right way."

Goodwin said Brayshaw was "feeling a lot better" and if he continued to progress, the Demons could start to have conversations with him regarding whether he could return later in the finals series, if Melbourne get that far.

But he consistently stressed the midfielder's health came first.

"He's progressing well," he said.

"Clearly he's in the protocols and there's more checks that needs to be done.

"But so far so good in terms of his progression to where we want to be but there's some tests that still need to be done.

"He's got to work through these protocols, and we certainly won't take a risk with him as a player.

"Now, there's a big picture to think of here with Angus, and he's got to make sure everything's done properly. His health is paramount in this situation."

In May 2017, Brayshaw took an "indefinite break" from the game after suffering four concussions in the space of 12 months, but had enjoyed a stellar run since his return.

His younger brother Hamish on Monday said Angus had required brain scans after his latest hit.

"It's certainly normal procedure for someone that's had a concussion history," Goodwin said.

"So this is part of the protocols that we'll step through and make sure that everything's in line with where we want Angus to be and give him some real comfort about where his health sits."