The tribunal case of Brayden Maynard's hit on Angus Brayshaw is likely to have "enormous ramifications" on the future of footy, says Rohan Connolly. (2:43)

Angus Brayshaw is continuing to improve from concussion during an "emotional" period for everyone involved with the Melbourne wingman, teammate Christian Petracca says.

Brayshaw was concussed in a collision with Collingwood's Brayden Maynard, who was cited for rough conduct but cleared of any wrongdoing by the AFL tribunal.

Brayshaw, who has a history of concussions, won't play against Carlton in Friday night's semi-final and his future beyond that remains uncertain.

"He is going better," Petracca told radio station KIIS 101.1 on Thursday.

"I saw him the day after (the incident) and obviously he got concussed 12 hours before that, so of course he was going to be feeling sore.

"And with his history with it, I think that was moreso worrying him.

"But he saw the neurologist and all clear.

"Apparently, the concussion, the way he pulled up compared to the last one was much better, which is good."

Angus Brayshaw returned to the training track on Tuesday following his concussion in the qualifying final. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Brayshaw is engaged to Danielle Frawley, the daughter of late St Kilda great Danny Frawley, and both families have expressed concern for the footballer.

"It's just difficult ... that is what has been tough for myself and the team to try rally around him and his family," Petracca said.

"Footy is a byproduct of who we are, we are human beings at the end of the day.

"Footy, yes, is our job but you've got your brain for the rest of your life.

"That has probably been the difficult point of view, seeing what he's gone through, and the family, and we are really close to them."

Petracca said it was hard for people not close to Brayshaw to understand what the 27-year-old has been through.

"I don't think people understand the layers to the concussion," Petracca said.

"It's not just affecting Angus, it's the broader perspective of the family, it's the Frawley family, it's the Brayshaw family, it's the parents.

"It's an emotional time for everyone."