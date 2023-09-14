West Coast have axed another five players from their list, with former Carlton speedster Samo Petrevski-Seton the highest-profile victim of the club's rebuild.

Just days after telling Luke Foley he won't be handed a contract extension, West Coast confirmed Petrevski-Seton, Xavier O'Neill, Greg Clark, Connor West and Isiah Winder will also be shown the door.

Their departures come on top of the retirements of champion trio Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn, meaning West Coast will be making at least nine changes to their list.

Petrevski-Seton played 94 games for Carlton after being taken with pick No.6 in the 2016 national draft.

The 25-year-old was traded to West Coast at the end of 2021, but he struggled for consistency during his 27 games for the Eagles.

O'Neill, drafted with pick 28 in 2018, played 39 games, while Clark played 21 games in the last two seasons after being recruited with the club's final draft selection (No.62) in 2021.

All of Clark's 21 games were losses.

West, the son of former player Robbie, arrived via the 2021 mid-season rookie draft and played 28 games.

Winder, pick 57 in the 2020 draft, played only seven games at senior level.

With nine players exiting the list, out-of-contract quartet Jake Waterman, Jai Culley, Alex Witherden and Zane Trew appear increasingly likely to earn new deals.

West Coast collected the wooden spoon this season following a disastrous three-win campaign.

It followed on from last year, when they won only two games.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson was in danger of being axed following the two doomed seasons, but has been retained for next year.

Chief executive Trevor Nisbett announced this week he will step down in 2024.

West Coast fitness boss Warren Kofoed has departed with Mathew Inness accepting the role of high performance manager.

Inness, a left-arm fast bowler who represented WA and Victoria in Sheffield Shield ranks, has spent the past 12 seasons as part of the Western Bulldogs' high performance department.

West Coast's WAFL coach Rob Wiley and assistant coach Daniel Pratt are also among the departures.