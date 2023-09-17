Hodder shines early as Lions breeze past Swans

AFLW heavyweights Brisbane have kicked the second-highest score in club history to surge into the top four with a 55-point thrashing of Sydney.

Courtney Hodder and Sophie Conway kicked three goals apiece in the Lions' 14.3 (87) to 4.8 (32) victory at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday.

After a shock first round defeat to Richmond, last season's beaten grand finalists have posted convincing wins over Port Adelaide and the Swans by a combined 105 points.

Their hot form sets up a huge clash with unbeaten ladder leaders North Melbourne in Launceston in Round 4.

Courtney Hodder of the Lions celebrates a goal against the Swans. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sydney's tough night on the road grew worse when former top draft pick Montana Ham went off during the third quarter with a foot injury.

Ham was on return after missing the opening two games of the season after a stress reaction in her left foot.

Ally Anderson (27 disposals), Isabel Dawes (20 touches, 11 tackles, seven clearances) and Orla O'Dwyer (17 possessions, two goals) were among Brisbane's best in a dominant team performance.

Sydney's Laura Gardiner had a game-high 41 disposals and nine tackles and Rebecca Privitelli kicked two goals for the visitors.

The Lions laid a solid platform with four unanswered goals in the opening term.

They led 32-0 before Ham briefly celebrated her return from injury with the Swans' first goal midway through the second quarter.

Hodder hit back with a brilliant snap from the pocket and added another major -- her third for the first half -- two minutes later when she sprinted into an open goal.

Sydney put up a fight in the third quarter and were set to outscore the Lions for the term until Dakota Davidson nailed a superb set shot from the boundary line.

It was one-way traffic in the final quarter as Brisbane kicked 3.1 to 0.1.

The Swans' score came from Chloe Molloy, who finished with 0.4 in her 50th AFLW game.