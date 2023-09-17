GWS couldn't be better placed to challenge flag favourites Collingwood in a preliminary final, coach Adam Kingsley says.

"It's fair to say confidence is high within the group," Kingsley said after Saturday's 13.15 (93) to 9.16 (70) semi-final victory against Port Adelaide.

Kingsley admits he didn't dream of reaching a preliminary final in his first year as coach.

Particularly when the Giants languished in 15th spot on the ladder, with just four wins, after Round 12.

"I knew that we had really good footy in us and I felt like we could be a very good team," he said.

"But you're saying, well, did I expect to make a prelim? No. Not this year anyway."

Adam Kingsley has revolutionised the Giants in 2023. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Kingsley expects his entire playing list to be available for selection against the Pies on Friday night.

And his first-choice team of 23 is in ripping form after consecutive and convincing finals triumphs.

"I feel like our game is in good order," Kingsley said.

"We're healthy. I think we'll have a full list to pick from again.

"We couldn't be better placed to take on Collingwood next Friday."

Despite having just a six-day break, Kingsley had no plans to curtail celebrations at downing Port.

"It's no point just moving on because we've got a six-day break," he said.

"We have got to enjoy our victories. And then start of the week, we'll switch on to Collingwood."

Nor was Kinglsey fazed by his side's short break compared to a well-rested Collingwood, who won their qualifying final on September 7.

"I look at it as though Collngwood have earnt the right so I'm not all that fussed over it, to be fair," he said.

"They finished on top so they deserve an advantage, even if it is that.

"It feels a bit strange going into the grand final with one team potentially having an extra day.

"That would be where the query lies, that the winner of us will have an extra day leading in to the grand final.

"I'm not sure about that. But smarter people than me make those decisions."

But he was sure of something else: the Giants will soak up the experience of playing the Pies at their MCG home before a crowd tipped to exceed 90,000 spectators.

"I can only speak in the last two weeks, ... 45,000 (at Adelaide Oval) and 40,000 of them Port Adelaide supporters," he said.

"A loud crowd, obviously very passionate - we were able to do a pretty good job.

"And then the week before against the Saints, maybe just short of 70,000 - similar moments.

"I feel like we've had some pretty good lead-in games to the Collingwood game.

"We know, clearly, they've got a great supporter base as well.

"Ninety thousand plus at the G - I wouldn't ask for anything more."

Star midfielder Tom Green is free to play in the preliminary final despite being charged with striking Port's Connor Rozee.

Green avoided suspension but was fined $3000 for the fourth-quarter blow, which was graded intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.