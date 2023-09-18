Despite both GWS and Carlton claiming massive semifinals wins, Rohan Connolly expects Collingwood and Brisbane to prove too strong for them. (3:16)

Renaming the premiership cup after Ron Barassi is among the ways the AFL is considering honouring the Australian sporting icon, who will be farewelled at a state funeral.

League bosses will consult clubs and key industry figures in coming days before deciding how to acknowledge Barassi.

The AFL Commission will make a final call, with the grand final looming next week.

Barassi died on Saturday, aged 87.

"It's hard to imagine a bigger or more significant figure in the history of Australian Rules than Ron Barassi," outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told reporters on Monday.

"There were his exploits on the field, off the field and more broadly as an innovator and someone incredibly progressive.

"His legacy is being considered. There is, I know, a lot of push for renaming the premiership cup.

"There are other ways to remember him. Those things are being discussed."

McLachlan played a straight bat when asked for his own opinion on whether the premiership cup should be renamed after Barassi.

"I don't think it's appropriate for me to express my view at the moment, other than to say I believe Ron Barassi needs to be honoured in some way," McLachlan said.

"There are a variety of ways and I know the focus is on the renaming of the premiership cup. That will have different views.