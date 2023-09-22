Defending AFLW premiers Melbourne have monstered a plucky Hawthorn to maintain their perfect 4-0 start to the season.

In a first meeting between the club's two respective women's sides on Friday, the Demons claimed a 10.10 (70) to 1.5 (11) victory at Kinetic Stadium for their 13th consecutive victory - a competition record.

Unsung hero and Melbourne vice-captain Tyla Hanks (26 disposals, three clearances) led the way, along with ball magnet Olivia Purcell (29, two).

Tyla Hanks was magnificent for the Demons. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Lauren Pearce and Blaithin Mackin kicked the opening majors, while Libby Birch (seven intercept possessions) and Sinead Goldrick (five) stood up in defence to keep the hosts goalless in the first half.

Captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd (28 disposals, four clearances) and Emily Bates (21, seven) worked hard to keep the Hawks in the contest but opportunities at goal were squandered by kicking inaccuracy.

Matters were made worse for Hawthorn when star forward Greta Bodey left the ground with an injury, starting the second half with three behinds to Melbourne's 4.6 (30).

Eliza McNamara opened the third stanza with her first major since returning from a back injury that required her to learn how to walk again.

Fellow Irishwoman Aine McDonagh broke through the Dees' barricade to end the Hawks' goal drought, kicking the first and only major of the night for her side.

Bodey returned to the fray but had minimal influence on the park.

Melbourne's Eden Zanker booted three goals in the span of five minutes to blow the margin out to 44 points before three-quarter time.

Skipper Kate Hore (two goals), Alyssa Bannan (one) and Tayla Harris (one) were also among the Demons' goalkickers.

Melbourne (4-0) make the trip down to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong in round five, while Hawthorn (1-3) host the Brisbane Lions again at Frankston.