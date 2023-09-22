Despite both GWS and Carlton claiming massive semifinals wins, Rohan Connolly expects Collingwood and Brisbane to prove too strong for them. (3:16)

North Melbourne key defender Ben McKay is set to join Essendon as a free agent.

McKay was being chased by the Bombers, Sydney and Hawthorn, who are all in need of big-bodied, strong-marking key defenders.

But McKay has opted to reunite with Essendon coach Brad Scott, who was his coach in his early years at the Kangaroos, after North confirmed he had chosen to explore his free agency options.

Ben McKay wants a move to the Bombers.

The 25-year-old would be a crucial addition to the Bombers' back line, after defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher requested a trade to Port Adelaide.

As McKay is a restricted free agent, North are able to match a contract offer to him and force a trade.

"We understand that free agency is part of football," Kangaroos list manager Brady Rawlings said.

"Given Ben is a restricted free agent, we have the option to match any contract that's on offer to him.

"The official start of the free agency period is still a couple of weeks away so we've got time to assess our options and make a decision in the best interests of the North Melbourne Football Club."

The Kangaroos will hope Essendon's offer is big enough to trigger a compensation selection directly after their first round pick - which would allow them to hold picks No.2 and No.3 in the draft.

McKay has played 71 games since his debut in 2017, only winning eight.

The Bombers have also been linked to St Kilda midfielder/forward Jade Gresham, who is also a free agent.

Hawthorn key forward Jacob Koschitzke has requested a trade to Richmond.