Lions claim thrilling comeback AFLW win over North

The Brisbane Lions' undefeated AFLW record over North Melbourne remains intact after they stormed home for an enthralling two-point victory.

Down by 18 points at halftime, the Lions kicked four goals to one after the main break to pinch a 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33) victory at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

Emma Kearney was paid a free kick in the dying seconds but North's captain was 60m out from the Kangaroos' goal and her shot dropped well short.

The Lions' theme song had already started playing as Kearney attempted what would have been the greatest goal in AFLW history.

It was a heartbreaking loss for North, who seemed destined to move to 4-0 this season and remain undefeated in Tasmania.

Charlotte Mullins of the Lions celebrates a goal. Steve Bell/Getty Images

The Lions had won all three previous matches against North dating back to 2021.

"Our team's got a bit of a reputation for this, just hanging in the game," Lions coach Craig Starcevich said

"The way that they were able to just persevere an just keep coming was so good.

"It will fill them with confidence going into other games later in the year, the Melbournes and Adelaides and those types of teams or any other contests that were involved in where it gets tight."

Shannon Campbell, best-on-ground as a defender in the Lions' grand final defeat to Melbourne last year, kicked the matchwinning goal on her 27th birthday.

Her snap in the dying stages put the Lions in front for the first time since early in the match, and came only minutes after she dropped a regulation mark in the goal-square.

The Lions turned the match around after being belted in the midfield in the first half as North's stars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner led the way.

League best-and-fairest Ally Anderson was everywhere for the Lions after halftime, while Lily Postlethwaite and captain Bre Koenen slotted important goals in the third quarter.

North's Nicole Bresnehan missed the entire second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The result leaves North and the Lions at 3-1, with reigning premiers Melbourne and perennial powerhouse Adelaide the only undefeated teams this season.

"It was frustrating," North coach Darren Crocker said of his team's loss.

"We thought that we'd put ourselves in a pretty strong position at halftime against a really strong, formidable opponent.

"We knew that they'd respond, and when they did respond we probably got a few things wrong in the second half."