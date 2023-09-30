Bobby Hill has kicked a career-best four goals to lead Collingwood to a record-equalling 16th premiership with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.

Livewire forward Hill booted all of his majors in the first half and was awarded the Norm Smith Medal in the Magpies' epic 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans on Saturday at the MCG.

The result came despite Craig McRae's side losing key defender Nathan Murphy to concussion in a huge blow before half-time.

It was Collingwood's first premiership since 2010, following heartbreaking grand final defeats in 2011 and 2018, and meant they drew level on 16 flags with old rivals Carlton and Essendon.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It also erased some of the Magpies' pain from losses to Brisbane on the same stage in 2002 and 2003.

In the crowning moment, Collingwood great Peter Moore presented the cup to Magpies captain and son Darcy Moore - in his 150th game - along with second-year coach McRae.

"I grew up a Collingwood supporter. I was here in 2010, 2003, 2002, in the stands and it feels surreal, it is just bizarre," Darcy Moore told the Seven Network.

"So much work goes in for so long, so much has to go right to pull it off today, and we did it."

The Magpies coach also revealed at the presentation that his wife had given birth to a daughter on Saturday morning.

Scott Pendlebury (23 disposals, six clearances) and Jack Crisp (25 touches, two goals) shone for Collingwood in the instant classic, while Nick Daicos (29 disposals) and Jordan De Goey (18 touches, two goals) were also influential.

Joe Daniher and Charlie Cameron kicked three goals each for Brisbane and Zac Bailey slotted a pair of stunners in the first first quarter.

Keidean Coleman (26 touches), Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale (21 touches, five clearances), Josh Dunkley (21, five) and Hugh McCluggage (21, four, two goals) fought hard for the Lions..

Daniher's final goal gave the Lions a sniff of victory with 1:41 left to play in the last quarter but Collingwood hung on in a tense finish to the four-quarter arm wrestle.

Neither side led by 13 points and there were 10 lead changes throughout the day.

It was an anticlimactic start when eight-time grand final umpire Simon Meredith's wayward opening bounce had to be called back and thrown up.

But the first half was packed with highlights, from brilliant goals on both sides to Hill's spectacular high mark on Brandon Starcevich's shoulders.

None of the majors were better than the second from Bailey, who smothered Mason Cox's kick and received a handpass from Daniher before outmanoeuvring Cox and Murphy on the boundary and snapping truly.

Zac Bailey of the Lions celebrates a goal in the Grand Final. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood's inaccuracy looked as if it might come back to haunt them as they led by just four points at three-quarter time in sapping conditions, with the temperature reaching 29 degrees.

Cameron shook off Brayden Maynard and Isaac Quaynor to put Brisbane in front approaching time-on of the final term, but De Goey immediately replied, giving the Magpies the upper hand with less than five minutes to play.

They looked home when Steele Sidebottom goaled after a 50m penalty against Jarrod Berry but Daniher's late snap made for a nervous final 100 seconds.