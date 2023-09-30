The Magpies are AFL premiers for 2023, ending a 13-year flag drought. We've turned our attention to rating the games of all 46 players involved. From those who had a blinder, to those who could have been involved a bit more, find out who played well on footy's biggest stage.

We've ordered the players how they were named in the lineups, from defenders, to midfielders and rucks, to the forwards, to the 'interchange'.

Collingwood

Nathan Murphy, 4: Played a sweeping role and was effective early, but was heartbreakingly subbed out with concussion halfway through the first quarter.

Nathan Murphy copped a heavy knock in the first quarter. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Darcy Moore, 4: Expected him to play an interceptor's game, but was held away from the contest a lot. Finished with just two marks, but it didn't come back to bite the Pies. Murphy's injury messed with his natural game.

Jeremy Howe, 8: Was a level head in defence and provided run when necessary. His 24 disposals and an equal-game-high nine marks were important. What a warrior, especially after what he went through earlier in the year with his broken arm.

Brayden Maynard, 5: Was preoccupied with his defensive game and didn't really peel off. Had 13 disposals. Was made to look silly a couple of times by Charlie Cameron.