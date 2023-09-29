Saints heap more AFLW misery on winless Bulldogs

St Kilda have overcome a spirited challenge from the sharpshooting Western Bulldogs to clinch an 18-point AFLW triumph.

The Saints made the most of their periods of dominance with two runs of goals that set up the 8.6 (54) to 6.0 (36) victory on Friday night and spoiled the Bulldogs' first AFLW match at VU Whitten Oval in 572 days.

The visitors' first back-to-back wins since the opening two rounds of the season, and third-ever in the AFLW, have reignited their hopes of a breakthrough finals campaign especially with boom recruit Jesse Wardlaw firing.

St Kilda (2-3) backed up the fast finish that completed their stirring victory last week with a scintillating start against the Bulldogs.

Wardlaw set the tone with two strong contested marks and converted both set shots, the Saints spearhead reaching 50 AFLW goals with the second of those goals.

The Saints made the most of their periods of dominance with two runs of goals that set up the victory on Friday night and spoiled the Bulldogs' first AFLW match at VU Whitten Oval in 572 days. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Bulldogs then responded to their early three-goal deficit in the best possible way, piling on the next five majors either side of the first change.

Alice Edmonds joined in the scoring with a first-ever AFLW goal in her 31st match, then followed up with another just three minutes later as the Dogs lit up the contest.

But in a game of swinging momentum St Kilda then booted the next five goals before holding the Bulldogs at arm's length through the final term.

Wardlaw added a third major in the second half and was a dominant presence in the forward half with five marks, while also gathering 10 hitouts during time in the ruck.

Skipper Hannah Priest (27 disposals, 411 metres gained) and Georgia Patrikios (24, 439) were crucial to the Saints' smart ball movement, while Jaimee Lambert (22, one goal) was important early.

"It was awesome to get a couple of goals under my belt, but a great team effort and to get eight (goals) with the team is pretty epic," Wardlaw told Fox Footy.

"I get to have the best of both worlds going in ruck and forward, get my hands on the ball in the middle and then hopefully kick a few more goals down forward."

The final term was a scoreless stalemate that ensured the Bulldogs (0-5) remain winless and all but certain to miss the finals after their appearance last season.

Captain Ellie Blackburn led the way for the Dogs with 31 disposals and 12 clearances, while Kirsty Lamb (20 disposals, one goal), Isabelle Pritchard (19, one) and Deanna Berry (13, one) battled hard.

"We only had the one ruck tonight, I don't think Alice (Edmonds) came off," Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke said.

"I think she was absolutely outstanding. To kick the first two goals of her career was a highlight, I'm sure that will get a run at some stage, the double cobras that she put out there."

The Western Bulldogs will continue their search for a first win of the season when they host Carlton on Friday night, while St Kilda face Hawthorn at RSEA Park on Saturday.