Unbeaten Crows skip past Gold Coast in AFLW win

Adelaide have maintained their unbeaten start to the AFLW season and celebrated Danielle Ponter's 50-game milestone with a 32-point thumping of Gold Coast.

Ponter shone in attack for the Crows with two goals from nine disposals in the 7.5 (47) to 2.3 (15) win at Unley Oval on Sunday.

The result gave Adelaide a perfect 5-0 record and set up a tantalising top-of-the-table clash with Melbourne in round six.

Prolific midfielder Ebony Marinoff was held to 18 disposals by Gold Coast tagger Lucy Single but the Crows had plenty of contributors.

Anne Hatchard (27 disposals, seven clearances), Rachelle Martin (15, four), Madison Newman (25 touches) and Chelsea Biddell (20) found plenty of the ball.

Charlie Rowbottom of the Suns marks in front of Niamh Kelly of the Crows Mark Brake/Getty Images

Eloise Jones and Caitlin Gould both matched Ponter's tally of two goals.

The Crows' win came despite the best efforts of Gold Coast midfield guns Charlie Rowbottom (29 disposals, seven clearances) and Claudia Whitfort (27, eight).

Jacqui Dupuy kicked two goals for the visitors.

Gould set the tone in the first quarter with two majors and an assist for Martin to give the Crows an early three-goal buffer.

The home side had four on the board before Dupuy eventually found a response for the Suns midway through the second term.

Rowbottom (20 disposals, four clearances) and Whitfort (13, six) were busy for Gold Coast in the first half but Adelaide led by 22 points at the main break.

Hatchard fired as the Crows controlled the third quarter, but they were wayward in kicking 1.4 for the term while keeping the Suns scoreless.

Gold Coast threw intercept defender Vivien Saad forward in the final quarter and kept their slim hopes alive when Dupuy kicked the first goal of the term.

But the Crows steadied through Ponter and cruised to their fifth straight win.